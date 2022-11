In their first home game of the season, head coach Shea Ralph and the Vanderbilt Commodores earned their second win of the season, taking down the Samford Bulldogs 81-51. The Commodores showed their depth in the victory, with three different players scoring in double digits. They were led by freshman Ryanne Allen, who scored 17 points in an efficient shooting performance. The story of the night for the Commodores, however, was their defense. With a stifling press and interior presence, Vanderbilt’s defense was able to force the Bulldogs into 21 turnovers and held Samford to 38% shooting from the field in the victory.

