Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Lehigh Valley Health Network dispute will leave thousands out of network
Aetna and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network will be out of network next year, The Morning Call reported Nov. 10. The contract break could affect tens of thousands of patients, the newspaper reported. The health system informed employers Nov. 10 it would no longer accept most Aetna plans after...
beckerspayer.com
6 major UnitedHealth Group deals in 2022
UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group is reportedly on track to be completed by December. The deal is one of several large mergers and acquisitions conducted by the payer this year. Here are six of UnitedHealth's biggest mergers and acquisitions of 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm acquired...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans lead the way for alternative payment models
A majority of Medicare Advantage plans use some kind of alternative payment model, a survey from the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Network found. The study, published Nov. 9, surveyed 63 health plans, five state Medicaid programs and traditional Medicare on their payment models. The survey respondents make up around 77 percent of the national insurance market.
beckerspayer.com
11 recent payer partnerships
From new PBM contracts to extended relations with Apple, these are 11 recent payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Oct. 14:. Aetna said Nov. 10 it is partnering with Crossover Health to launch an in-person and virtual value-based primary care pilot for employer-sponsored health plans in the Seattle area starting in January.
beckerspayer.com
6 payer execs leaving for startups
Six former payer executives that have recently left for roles at startup companies:. Humana's former head of human resources at CenterWell Senior Primary Care joined Capital Rx Nov. 8 as the pharmacy benefit manager's first chief people officer. The PBM covers 1.6 million lives and was founded in 2017. Horizon...
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer mergers and acquisitions
Here are six payer merger and acquisition updates Becker's has reported since Oct. 17. Cigna's health services arm Evernorth will be a minority owner in VillageMD after it invested in the primary care disruptor's acquisition of Summit Health. Evernorth's collaboration with VillageMD is part of its effort to accelerate value-based services, the company said. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
beckerspayer.com
Oscar Health temporarily brings back former CFO, names chief transformation officer
Oscar Health CFO Scott Blackley will become the company's chief transformation officer Dec. 1, and former CFO, Sid Sankaran, will temporarily fill the role again as the company searches for a permanent fit. The company's CEO, Mario Schlosser, told investors Nov. 8 that Mr. Blackley will focus on company profitability.
beckerspayer.com
CareFirst BCBS appoints former Centene VP as 1st chief risk officer
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has named Matthew Snyder, former senior vice president of internal audit, compliance and risk management at Centene, as its first chief risk officer. Mr. Snyder will lead the company's risk management team, made up of audit, enterprise risk, special investigations, privacy and compliance departments, according to a...
beckerspayer.com
5 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes
Dec. 31 deadlines are looming for some payer-provider contract negotiations, and other disputes are dragging on while patients are left out of network. Here are five updates on ongoing contract negotiations. Aetna and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network will be out of network next year if a resolution is...
beckerspayer.com
Centene fell short of benchmarks for Illinois foster care contracts, investigation finds
Centene delivered "unacceptable" performance for its Medicaid managed care contract for Illinois foster youth, an investigation from the Illinois Answers Project published in the Chicago Sun-Times found. Documents obtained by the outlet show just 22 percent of children received a health screening within 60 days of enrolling in YouthCare, the...
beckerspayer.com
Judge greenlights class action against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state has granted a class action against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois that accuses the payer of denying gender-affirming care coverage under a self-funded health plan, thereby violating the anti-discrimination provision of the ACA. In the Nov. 9 court decision, U.S. District Judge Robert...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
One's a growth stock and the other pays a dividend but both of these healthcare businesses have what it takes to reliably outperform.
beckerspayer.com
HHS to maintain COVID-19 public health emergency past January
The U.S. will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency past January 11, 2023, CNBC reported Nov. 11. A 12th extension of the PHE since the first in January 2020 is also likely because of a lack of public statement from HHS warning about a termination. The agency last renewed the PHE Oct. 13 for an additional 90 days to Jan. 11, 2023 — it also told states it would provide a notice 60 days before if it did decide to end it, or Nov. 11.
beckerspayer.com
4 states aiming to stop Medicaid churn for kids under 6
Four states are moving toward policies to keep children continuously enrolled in Medicaid to prevent coverage gaps, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 10. In September, HHS approved Oregon's proposal to keep children under 6 continuously enrolled in Medicaid despite changes in income. Three other states — California, Washington and New...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Crossover Health piloting value-based primary care program
Aetna is partnering with Crossover Health to bring in-person and virtual value-based primary care to employer-sponsored health plans in the Seattle area. The pilot program, Aetna Advance Primary Health, will be available to self-insured employers and businesses with more than 51 employees beginning Jan. 1, according to a news release published Nov. 10.
beckerspayer.com
Clover Health pulls back on ACO Reach program
Clover Health CEO Andrew Toy told investors Nov. 7 that the company is reducing its participation in CMS' ACO Reach model by two-thirds. "We still expect this business line to have a scale of approximately $1 billion of annual revenue," Mr. Toy said. "And importantly, we very much believe these adjustments will result in a sustainable business line with an MCR below 100 percent."
beckerspayer.com
8 updates on prior authorization
From Pennsylvania passing a bill to streamline the process, to 95 percent of hospitals reporting increased staff time seeking approvals, here are eight stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20. 1. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior...
Comments / 0