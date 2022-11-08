ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

6 major UnitedHealth Group deals in 2022

UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group is reportedly on track to be completed by December. The deal is one of several large mergers and acquisitions conducted by the payer this year. Here are six of UnitedHealth's biggest mergers and acquisitions of 2022:. 1. UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm acquired...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage plans lead the way for alternative payment models

A majority of Medicare Advantage plans use some kind of alternative payment model, a survey from the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Network found. The study, published Nov. 9, surveyed 63 health plans, five state Medicaid programs and traditional Medicare on their payment models. The survey respondents make up around 77 percent of the national insurance market.
beckerspayer.com

11 recent payer partnerships

From new PBM contracts to extended relations with Apple, these are 11 recent payer partnerships reported by Becker's since Oct. 14:. Aetna said Nov. 10 it is partnering with Crossover Health to launch an in-person and virtual value-based primary care pilot for employer-sponsored health plans in the Seattle area starting in January.
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

6 payer execs leaving for startups

Six former payer executives that have recently left for roles at startup companies:. Humana's former head of human resources at CenterWell Senior Primary Care joined Capital Rx Nov. 8 as the pharmacy benefit manager's first chief people officer. The PBM covers 1.6 million lives and was founded in 2017. Horizon...
GEORGIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

6 recent payer mergers and acquisitions

Here are six payer merger and acquisition updates Becker's has reported since Oct. 17. Cigna's health services arm Evernorth will be a minority owner in VillageMD after it invested in the primary care disruptor's acquisition of Summit Health. Evernorth's collaboration with VillageMD is part of its effort to accelerate value-based services, the company said. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Oscar Health temporarily brings back former CFO, names chief transformation officer

Oscar Health CFO Scott Blackley will become the company's chief transformation officer Dec. 1, and former CFO, Sid Sankaran, will temporarily fill the role again as the company searches for a permanent fit. The company's CEO, Mario Schlosser, told investors Nov. 8 that Mr. Blackley will focus on company profitability.
beckerspayer.com

CareFirst BCBS appoints former Centene VP as 1st chief risk officer

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has named Matthew Snyder, former senior vice president of internal audit, compliance and risk management at Centene, as its first chief risk officer. Mr. Snyder will lead the company's risk management team, made up of audit, enterprise risk, special investigations, privacy and compliance departments, according to a...
beckerspayer.com

5 ongoing payer-provider contract disputes

Dec. 31 deadlines are looming for some payer-provider contract negotiations, and other disputes are dragging on while patients are left out of network. Here are five updates on ongoing contract negotiations. Aetna and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network will be out of network next year if a resolution is...
WISCONSIN STATE
beckerspayer.com

HHS to maintain COVID-19 public health emergency past January

The U.S. will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency past January 11, 2023, CNBC reported Nov. 11. A 12th extension of the PHE since the first in January 2020 is also likely because of a lack of public statement from HHS warning about a termination. The agency last renewed the PHE Oct. 13 for an additional 90 days to Jan. 11, 2023 — it also told states it would provide a notice 60 days before if it did decide to end it, or Nov. 11.
beckerspayer.com

4 states aiming to stop Medicaid churn for kids under 6

Four states are moving toward policies to keep children continuously enrolled in Medicaid to prevent coverage gaps, Kaiser Health News reported Nov. 10. In September, HHS approved Oregon's proposal to keep children under 6 continuously enrolled in Medicaid despite changes in income. Three other states — California, Washington and New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Aetna, Crossover Health piloting value-based primary care program

Aetna is partnering with Crossover Health to bring in-person and virtual value-based primary care to employer-sponsored health plans in the Seattle area. The pilot program, Aetna Advance Primary Health, will be available to self-insured employers and businesses with more than 51 employees beginning Jan. 1, according to a news release published Nov. 10.
SEATTLE, WA
beckerspayer.com

Clover Health pulls back on ACO Reach program

Clover Health CEO Andrew Toy told investors Nov. 7 that the company is reducing its participation in CMS' ACO Reach model by two-thirds. "We still expect this business line to have a scale of approximately $1 billion of annual revenue," Mr. Toy said. "And importantly, we very much believe these adjustments will result in a sustainable business line with an MCR below 100 percent."
beckerspayer.com

8 updates on prior authorization

From Pennsylvania passing a bill to streamline the process, to 95 percent of hospitals reporting increased staff time seeking approvals, here are eight stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 20. 1. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Nov. 3 signed a bill aiming to streamline the prior...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy