WSVN-TV

Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier

FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL

