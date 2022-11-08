Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to business after cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood have begun after Hurricane Nicole made landfall to the north of the city. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high surf, heavy rain and strong winds.
Nicole's wind whipped waves damaged Deerfield Beach pier
FORT LAUDERDALE - After a stormy night courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole, residents of Deerfield Beach enjoyed a sunny, but windy, morning. The gusty winds churned up the waters off the beach overnight, causing high surf that damaged the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier. Deerfield Beach Ocean Rescue said the railings at the end of the pier were torn off by crashing waves which also damaged many of the planks. Engineers were out early Thursday morning checking on the structural integrity of the pier. More damage occurred on the south end of the beach. On a...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents calm amid Tropical Storm Nicole, king tides flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages through the Bahamas to approach the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the weather before the rain hit Broward county beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Wednesday morning and they are set to stay...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
WOKV.com
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
WSVN-TV
Residents in Florida counties experience effects caused by Tropical Storm Nicole as it is set to arrive
(WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole is set to arrive in Florida, several counties in the northern part of the state are starting to experience some of the effects caused by the Nicole. In Palm Beach County, mostly white water and seafoam on the sand could be seen at Boynton...
WSVN-TV
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage as hurricane in Broward County
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents, tourists endure high tides, flooding as Hurricane Nicole approaches
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Nicole ravages the Bahamas and approaches the eastern Florida coast, locals and tourists alike enjoyed the calm before the storm along Broward County beaches. Clouds covered the beaches of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Deerfield Beach on Wednesday morning; the rough...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale residents relieved damage from Nicole wasn’t more severe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There was a calm sunrise on Fort Lauderdale Beach Thursday morning after now-Tropical Storm Nicole brought rain and wind to the area. “It looks like the town’s OK,” one resident said. “We don’t have Wi-Fi at my house because of the storm, so...
WSVN-TV
Santa’s Enchanted Forest set to open after postponement amid Hurricane Nicole
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s popular Christmas theme park is set to open but at a new home. On Friday, at 6:30 p.m., it will host its 39th year on a 40-acre plot of land between Medley and Doral, along Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street. Santa’s Enchanted...
Miami Weather: Nicole to bring gusty winds, heavy rain
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole. At 7 a.m., it was located about 385 miles east-northeast of the Bahamas. Nicole is moving west-northwest at 8 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph. Nicole is expected to transition to a tropical storm on Tuesday and begin strengthening. It is forecast to be near or at hurricane strength by Wednesday and Wednesday night while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas and approaching the east coast of Florida. A Hurricane Watch, a Tropical Storm Warning, and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for...
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
bocaratontribune.com
10 pm Advisory: Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Cat 1 late Wednesday
According to the 10 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph. Nicole is now near hurricane strength as it heads toward the northwest Bahamas, taking aim at Florida. Per the NHC, a...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
WSVN-TV
NightGarden is back to light up Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden after dark
Things are getting lit at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. The NightGarden is back, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than with the garden’s unique display of lights and sound. They’re lighting it up at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables. The garden...
bocaratontribune.com
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
Comments / 0