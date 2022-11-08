ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

The dads spreading love to stop fights in school

Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport’s Smiling Dog Goes Viral Because of You

Remember When We Instantly Fell In Love With Bonnie?. We were scrolling Facebook and there she was, a dog cheesin' for a new home. A dog that smiles for the camera? Can I please have her? I think we all had the same thought that we needed a mood boost that goes on beyond this precious photo.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater

Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater

Well this is disgusting and downright disturbing! A new report says METH was found in Shreveport’s wastewater. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport’s Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The results show meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Are People in Shreveport Buying Used Christmas Gifts This Year??

Are you going to pass on Black Friday this year . . . to do your Christmas shopping in a neighbor’s garage?. In a new survey, 78% of those in Shreveport and throughout the country say that they’re looking to save money this holiday season by purchasing PRE-OWNED gifts. And not vintage collectables or refurbished electronics.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Temps Near Freezing Coming to Shreveport

Enjoy today (Thursday) because it looks like it will be the last “warm” today we have for a while in the Shreveport area. A cold front will arrive tomorrow, and our temperatures will drop below 60 degrees for the next 7 to 10 days. According to our weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs Highland shooting victim

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim from a Shreveport shooting Thursday afternoon. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo treated their kangaroos to some tasty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate: Nicole and Jason

Weekday mornings at 6:30 and 8:30 Jay Michaels in the Morning tries to figure out what went wrong on dates in the Shreveport-Bossier area… and sometimes we get someone a second date.. and sometimes, well, we don’t!. Here’s what happened this morning on Shreveport #2ndDateUpdate with Nicole and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy