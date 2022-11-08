SAPAC hosting a night of swing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing.RELATED: What to do in San Angelo: Nov. 7 through 13
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Inspired by the style and swagger of legendary entertainers like Frank and Dean and Sammy, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson bring their big band across America. With a dash of Motown, a shot of Country, some folk and rock sprinkled on top, the orchestra looks to serve a musical banquet for the soul.
For tickets and information can be located at SanAngeloPAC.org , (325) 284-3825, or at the box office on 82 Gillis Street.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0