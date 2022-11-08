SANTA CLARA -- The Los Angeles Chargers very well could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday night when the 49ers welcome them to Levi's Stadium. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both didn't participate in the Chargers' Thursday practice. Allen has been held to only two games this season. He aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out from Week 2 through Week 6 during the Chargers' Week 8 bye, and there's a strong possibility the issue keeps him sidelined again. Williams remains out with an ankle injury, one that likely will have him in street clothes for another two to four weeks.

2 DAYS AGO