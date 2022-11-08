ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant

Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
AUSTIN, TX
TheStreet

Target Has a Big Plan to Change its Stores (You'll Like it)

When Brian Cornell became Target (TGT) - Get Free Report CEO in 2014, he took over a company that had lost its way. The retailer was reeling from its data breach scandal which compromised debit and credit card numbers of millions of customers. It also had lost a bit of the so-called "Tar-Jay" magic.
NBC News

Amazon Black Friday 2022: 20 best early deals live now

Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon has now joined other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
The Independent

Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses

Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
Interesting Engineering

Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts

The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy