Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Elon Musk told Twitter staff to expect 80-hour work weeks and fewer office perks, report says
Elon Musk told Twitter staff that they should expect to work 80-hour weeks, per Bloomberg. Musk previously got rid of remote working, telling workers 40 hours in the office was a minimum. He also said they should expect fewer perks like free food, warning of possible bankruptcy. Elon Musk issued...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
Elon Musk got rid of Twitter's remote-work policy. It's an attempt to 'manufacture' a reason to fire employees, claims the lawyer who's suing the company.
Elon Musk is requiring workers to be in the office at least 40 hours a week starting November 10. Employees were promised at least one year of remote work benefits, a lawsuit against Twitter says. Eliminating the remote-work policy is an attempt to find reasons to fire people, said the...
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant
Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
Big Tech Is Laying Off Tons of Workers. That’s a Bad Sign for Your Company, Too
Inflation and rising interest rates are driving tech layoffs this month, and more than 21,000 workers have lost jobs
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
Target Has a Big Plan to Change its Stores (You'll Like it)
When Brian Cornell became Target (TGT) - Get Free Report CEO in 2014, he took over a company that had lost its way. The retailer was reeling from its data breach scandal which compromised debit and credit card numbers of millions of customers. It also had lost a bit of the so-called "Tar-Jay" magic.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: 20 best early deals live now
Amazon’s early Black Friday savings are officially here. Following the retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale last month — a second Prime Day-like event that gave Prime members special deals ahead of the holiday shopping season — Amazon has now joined other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy in releasing early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering sales on items across shopping categories, ranging from tech devices and kitchen appliances to beauty and fashion items.
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down
Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully.
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off
Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
Musk lawyer tries to calm fears among Twitter staff concerned about jail time for security lapses
Elon Musk’s lawyers are trying to calm Twitter employees concerned about serving jail time if the company is found violating the consent decree of the Free Trade Commission (FTC).“I understand that there have been employees at Twitter who do not even work on the FTC matter commenting that they could go to jail if we were not in compliance -- that is simply not how this works,” wrote Mr Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro in a memo, as reported by the Insider. “It is the company’s obligation. It is the company’s burden. It is the company’s liability.”The US government’s consumer...
Breaking: 11,000 employees at Meta face the axe as earnings fall
Closely on the heels of Twitter's massive downsizing, tech giant Meta has announced that more than 11,000 of its employees will be laid off, The New York Times has reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed in a letter addressed to all employees, affected by the move. The jobs cuts will...
Major companies are laying off people in sweeping cuts
The latest news in the business world is layoffs, from Meta, through to Redfin, many companies are feeling the pain of slowing growth and rising labor costs. Meta announced just two days ago it is cutting 13% of its workforce, Twitter cut 50%, and even Netflix, a truly resilient company has been making cuts.
