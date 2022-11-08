ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The 6 most interesting quotes from the podcast hosted by Elon Musk's friends that Twitter staff were reportedly told to listen to amid layoffs

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lKkp_0j3VQbVW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPW1W_0j3VQbVW00
Elon Musk and David Sacks

Getty Images

  • Some Twitter staff were told to listen to a podcast hosted by Elon Musk's associates, Platformer reported.
  • A Twitter VP reportedly told staff it would provide insight into why layoffs were necessary.
  • Here are six of the most interesting quotes from the podcast episode.

As Elon Musk cut Twitter's workforce roughly in half, some surviving employees were told to listen to a podcast hosted by two of the billionaire's closest associates, according to a report from Platformer.

The publication reported that one Twitter vice president told employees on the company's health team that the podcast would provide "some insight into why this is happening/necessary."

The latest "All-In Podcast" aired just a day after the layoffs were announced and is cohosted by four top Silicon Valley investors, including billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya and tech investor David Friedberg. David Sacks and Jason Calacanis — two of Musk's close associates who have stepped in to help him at Twitter — also cohost the show.

In the hour and a half podcast, the investors share some dire warnings about the future of the economy and discuss everything from their involvement at Twitter to their perspectives on the layoffs at the company.

Here are some of the most interesting quotes from the conversation.

'Just helping a friend'

During the podcast, Sacks and Calacanis attempted to clarify their new roles at Twitter. Sacks, who runs the venture capital firm Craft Ventures, said the reports around his involvement at Twitter are "wild" and "blown out of proportion."

"Jason and I are just pitching in and helping out while Elon establishes his permanent team at the company," Sacks said. "Elon's the CEO, he's running it, he's the decider, he's making the decisions and some of us are just kind of helping out in any way we can and that's really the extent of it. It's very much a part-time thing. We're just helping a friend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYOZ8_0j3VQbVW00
David Sacks and Jason Calacanis are both advising Elon Musk at Twitter.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch; Samantha Laurey/AFP via Getty Images; Duffy-Marie Arnoult/WireImage

"I'm just trying to be helpful where I can," Calacanis added.

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Sacks and Calacanis were some of several personal acquaintances Musk had brought into the company. The two men have also been cited for being involved in several conversations regarding moderation efforts and new features for the platform.

Musk previously worked alongside Sacks at PayPal and Calacanis was an early Tesla investor . Both men were supportive of Musk's efforts to buy Twitter and Calacanis even offered to serve as CEO at one point, describing it as his "dream job," private texts between the two men reveal.

Claims surge in hate speech on Twitter 'an organized operation'

Researchers from Montclair State University found that in the 12 hours immediately following Musk's takeover at Twitter hate speech surged on the site.

But, Sacks attributed the burst of hate speech — including an almost 500% jump in the use of the N-word on the platform — to a 4chan attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izcGf_0j3VQbVW00

Getty Images

"Basically people from this message board created bots to post hundreds of thousands of spam messages that contained racist words and epithets," Sacks said, noting that the issue was addressed within hours and shut down.

The investor called the situation "unfair," saying the incident was an "organized operation" by people who wanted to "manufacture and incident that they can use to hurt the company."

Musk expressed a similar sentiment last week, tweeting that advertisers were boycotting Twitter due to pressure from activists.

'Parroting' a hoax

The investors also spent several minutes cracking jokes about a recent hoax at Twitter.

The day after Musk bought Twitter, CNBC interviewed two men who claimed to have been laid off from Twitter — Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. It was later discovered that the men had never worked for Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atmbO_0j3VQbVW00
Two people who claim to be Twitter employees, speak with reporters outside Twitter headquarters on October 28, 2022, in San Francisco, California. It later emerged that they were likely practical jokers pretending to be laid off Twitter staff.

Constanza HEVIA / AFP

Friedberg said the situation was the perfect example of journalists "parroting a story because it fed their narrative." And Palihapitiya said even his preteen children were able to spot the hoax on their own.

"They didn't figure it out because they didn't want to because it fit their narrative," Sacks said.

'Just the beginning' of layoffs

The investors said they anticipate mass tech layoffs will continue in the months to come.

"I think this is just the beginning," Palihapitiya said, pointing to rising interest rates . "Rates will probably be higher than all of you think and they'll be higher for longer than all of you want," he added.

As a result, Palihapitiya said companies will have to prioritize short-term profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OH62_0j3VQbVW00

AndreyPopov/Getty Images

"The dollar that's right in front of you is now meaningfully more important than the dollar that's far far away from you," he said. "Companies are now bearing down and they're realizing 'Oh man, I need to get my cost structure in line.'"

Over the past few months, numerous tech companies have begun to announce layoffs and hiring freezes, but Sacks said he anticipates layoffs will spike further as the year winds down.

Silicon Valley could 'mimic the Elon playbook'

Friedberg said Musk's cost-cutting measures at Twitter could quickly become a new Silicon Valley standard amid the economic downturn.

Musk laid off about 50% of Twitter's staff on Friday.

"You could see a flurry of violent activity as more folks come in and maybe try to mimic the Elon playbook," Friedberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHFma_0j3VQbVW00
Elon Musk.

Adrees Latif/Reuters

He added companies could quickly realize: "Wow, you don't actually need 50% of the workforce in order to keep the product running and to drive profitability."

"He shows the entirety of Silicon Valley that you can cut deep and you can turn a profit and you can do it fast," Friedberg said. "It really kind of sets a new standard that a lot of folks might then end up saying, maybe we should go deeper," he added, referencing recent cuts at companies like Snap and Stripe that have slashed about 20% and 14% of staff, respectively.

'The economy is headed off a cliff'

Sacks said he's seeing warning signs within his portfolio that the US could be in the beginning stage of "a really serious recession" and workers are only just starting to see the job cuts pile up.

"It feels like the economy is headed off a cliff now," he said. "Even the best companies in our portfolio now are seeing major headwinds. I think this is just an economy wide slowdown," the Craft Ventures founder added.

Palihapitiya said there's "no free lunch anymore" and he anticipates the recession could last until 2025.

"There was just an abundance of free money and risk seeking that is now out of the market," the billionaire said.

Ultimately, Sacks said the only way for companies to survive is to cut spending — and quickly at that.

"Those who are most willing to adapt the most quickly are going to survive and the ones that are stubborn and refuse to accept the new market regime are going to die," Sacks said. "If you're a company that doesn't cut until the end then you're going to run out of money and die, but if you make the cuts right away quickly you have enough runway to weather the storm."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

718K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy