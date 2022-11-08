Read full article on original website
Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting a pregnant woman and killing her unborn child. Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. last Friday to the report of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of East Avenue B. The arrived to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side. She was in her second trimester.
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
Wichita police are investigating after a gun was fired inside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis on Monday night.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for two people who are trying to steal money from ATMs around the city. Detectives hope security video might help them catch them before they strike again. It was around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 24 when security cameras captured a white...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said three women sought in connection with a report of shots fired at a Wichita hospital (Via Christi St. Francis) have been identified. Police have not disclosed how the women are connected with the case. There are reports of arrests at this point.
Registered nurses at Wichita hospital vote to unionize
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita have voted to join a national nurses union. With a vote of 378 to 194, for 66 percent approval, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of the union National Nurses United. The secret ballot election was conducted on November 9th and 10th by the National Labor Relations Board.
Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
One Person is in Custody Following a Home Invasion North of McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. – One person is in custody following a home invasion north of McPherson Wednesday morning. According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with McPherson Police were called around 10:30 AM to the area of 14th and Pawnee Road, where an armed male subject had entered an occupied home. The subject took food and stole a pickup, which was found a short time later several miles away.
Cruse wants to focus on family as her time on the County Commission ends
After four years on the Sedgwick County Commission – half of it during a global pandemic – 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse said she just wants to relax and focus on her family. Cruse lost her reelection bid Tuesday to Republican Ryan Baty. “If anybody's ever run a...
Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Warning of New “Spoofing” Scam
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that involves individuals falsely identifying themselves as employees of the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects are falsely informing victims they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty. The suspects then instruct the victim to obtain gift cards to pay a fine.
Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still
Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
Salvation Army to begin its annual Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army in Wichita is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign to raise money for holiday assistance to needy families. The campaign begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Generations Antiques and Outdoor Market at 767 North West Street. Wichita City Council member Bryan Frye is the Christmas Chair for 2022 and he will be speaking at the kickoff and several other events for the Salvation Army.
