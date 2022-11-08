ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Veterans Voices: Honoring West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky veterans

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397zGH_0j3VOqiZ00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Honoring those who served, “Veterans Voices” is dedicated to veterans across the Tri-State, their service to our country and the impact they have made both through their service and in their communities.

This half-hour program showcases what our veterans are doing, how people are helping those who’ve given so much and what still needs to be done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTRF- 7News

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014; however, redistricting after the 2020 Census combined […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
MAINE STATE
WOWK 13 News

Slavery as punishment for crime rejected by voters in four states

Voters in four states approved ballot measures Tuesday to prohibit slavery as a punishment for crimes in their states’ constitutions.  The approved measures in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont are victories for advocates looking for states to revise language in their constitutions that allow forced labor in the criminal justice system.  Voters in Louisiana, meanwhile, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy