Veterans Voices: Honoring West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky veterans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Honoring those who served, “Veterans Voices” is dedicated to veterans across the Tri-State, their service to our country and the impact they have made both through their service and in their communities.

This half-hour program showcases what our veterans are doing, how people are helping those who’ve given so much and what still needs to be done.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.