Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Illinois
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
1 injured after extra-alarm fire damages 4 homes in Logan Square
One person was seriously injured after an extra-alarm house fire in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say
A building inspector was called to the scene.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
School bus collides with car in Gresham neighborhood, 4 hospitalized
CHICAGO - A school bus crashed into a yard on the South Side after colliding with a car just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened on 87th Street and Eggleston Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. Police say a Nissan, driven by a 21-year-old man, was traveling east on 87th...
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
cwbchicago.com
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
Comments / 0