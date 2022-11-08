ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago's famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he "travels and clears his head away from the city."
CHICAGO, IL
One of Illinois' Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL

