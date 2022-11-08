ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Federal agents intercept crystal meth delivery, arrest Mass. man

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after detectives intercepted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Hector Gonzalez Michel, 31, of Lawrence, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in excess of 500 hundred grams and distribution of controlled substances in excess of 500 grams.

Cunha said the investigation began once agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) received word that Gonzalez Michael would be delivering a “substantial” amount of drugs to a Boston residence.

The DEA agents arrested Gonzalez Michael outside the residence after discovering he was carrying 3.4 pounds of crystal meth inside a small cooler, according to prosecutors.

