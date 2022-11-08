“Nice team win today again. I thought our defense played outstanding again. I thought our offense moved the ball well. We missed a couple shots today, just underthrowing a couple of them that were probably touchdowns. We got to make those. We ran the ball well on offense, missed a couple shots but running it like we are we’re going to have those shots when those safeties are getting down in the box. We got to find a way to hit those. And then just way too many penalties on offense today. Just drive killers. We continued in the second half with some nitpicking holding calls for whatever it’s worth. We’ll look at the tape. We got to be better, we just can’t kill the drives with penalties. But I’m happy for our kids and getting another win in November.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO