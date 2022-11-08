Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Explains Similarities Between WWE & NASCAR
A top WWE star has explained similarities between WWE and NASCAR. WWE and NASCAR has partnered up many times over the years and the superstars have made their way to various events, serving as Grand Marshalls or honorary pace car drivers. On November 6, former WWE Champion Big E introduced...
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Announces Retirement
A former WWE star has announced their retirement from professional wrestling. Taryn Terrell, who formerly performed at WWE under the ring name Tiffany in the late 00s, made the announcement in an Instagram post. The former TNA Knockouts champion wrote:. “In my career, I often have not been able to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Explains Why SmackDown Debut Was ‘Full-Circle’ Moment
A WWE star has explained why their SmackDown debut was a “full-circle” moment. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, NXT star Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut by teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort to Damage CTRL in six woman tag team action.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Silence About Controversial Loss
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now addressed his controversial loss at Survivor Series 2019. During the dominant star’s main roster pay-per-view debut, the then-NXT UK Champion sided with Team NXT during the 5-on-5-on-5 Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT elimination bout. GUNTHER was shockingly eliminated less than three minutes into...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Stars Get Married
Congratulations are in order to current IMPACT Wrestling stars and former WWE stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler). The wrestling couple officially tied the knot last night (November 10, 2022), with a wedding attended by various other wrestling stars. The wedding was attended by names such as...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Planning To Make A Movie
Chris Jericho has revealed his plans to take one of his (very many) gimmicks and expand it into ventures outside of the ring. Jericho’s ‘The Painmaker’ gimmick was first introduced in NJPW during his rivalry with The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada. Since then, The Painmaker has appeared on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Fires Shots At Braun Strowman & Calls WWE ‘Banana Nosed Circus’ On Dynamite
On last week’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling. Jarrett came to the ring after Darby Allin’s match with Jay Lethal on the show, dropping Darby with his signature guitar shot. We got to...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Stars Slated For SmackDown World Cup
There has been a spoiler on the eight participants set to be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight (November 11). WWE announced the tournament on last week’s SmackDown, with eight stars from the blue brand set to battle it out for the trophy. Alongside...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Current Frustrations With His Booking
An AEW star has addressed current frustrations with his booking. At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021, Cody Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo in the latter’s first major singles bout in All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the Olympic boxer still hasn’t competed in another pay-per-view bout. In September, Ogogo tweeted...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
wrestletalk.com
Huge AEW Match Delayed Due To Injury To Popular Star
AEW has announced that a big match planned for tonight’s AEW Rampage (November 11) has been postponed due to injury. The first match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament took place on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston by pinfall to advance to...
Comments / 0