Charlottesville, VA

UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional

Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter

To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
McKneely, Dunn lead the way as Hoos dismantle Monmouth, 89-42

Virginia put together an all-around dominant performance Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, cruising past Monmouth, 89-42. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (2-0) spread out the production, with nine players scoring at least 7 points. A pair of freshmen led the way, with Isaac McKneely putting up a game-high 15 points and Ryan Dunn adding 13 in his collegiate debut.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia freshmen Traudt, Bond decide to take a redshirt

Two members of Virginia’s prized freshman recruiting class, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III, are planning to be redshirted this season. Tony Bennett made the announcement just prior to UVA’s win over Monmouth on Friday night, then talked about the move in his postgame. “We’re going to take...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis

The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY
Local prep stars Johnson, McGhee officially sign with Cavaliers

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has announced that Olivia McGhee and Kymora Johnson have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. The recruiting class is ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN.com as of Wednesday afternoon. “I’m ecstatic about our 2023...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Elliott explains botched time outs and late-game penalties in UNC loss

Virginia didn’t really have much of a chance to win last Saturday’s game against North Carolina in the final minutes because the Cavaliers coaches burned their last timeout with more than six minutes remaining in the game. Tony Elliott addressed the late-game situation and the miscommunication during his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sam Brunelle’s unorthodox return to Virginia comes at the dawn of a new era

Graduate student forward Sam Brunelle is no stranger to John Paul Jones Arena. She grew up a short drive away in Greene County, Va. and became a Virginia women’s basketball fan at the tail end of legendary Coach Debbie Ryan’s tenure. As she grew up, Brunelle made frequent trips to John Paul Jones with her family, getting so close to the program that she even served as a ball girl, dreaming of the day she might get the chance to take the court herself in an orange and blue uniform.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA signs five top-100 recruits for 2023-24 season

Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin announced the signing of six players, including five players ranked in the top 100 nationally, as part of the 2022 signing class on Wednesday. The group of six players will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 academic year. Virginia’s class is ranked as the No....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Buchanan, Gertrude sign National Letters of Intent with Cavaliers

The Virginia men’s basketball program has signed two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent, Dean and Markel Families Head Men’s Basketball Coach Tony Bennett announced Wednesday. Blake Buchanan and Elijah Gertrude have signed NLIs and will join the Cavaliers for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

