Charlottesville, VA

Turner racks up 19 kills as Hoos sweep Hokies on Senior Night

In front of a Memorial Gymnasium record crowd of 1,108 on Senior Night, Grace Turner ripped 19 kills and hit .343 in Virginia’s 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 sweep over Virginia Tech Friday night. Turner’s 19 kills are the most by a Cavalier in a three-set match since 2013 and are good for No. 5 all-time among three set matches.
BLACKSBURG, VA
UVA women receive at-large bid to NCAA Championships

The NCAA announced Saturday that the Virginia women’s cross country team has earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The selection comes following an impressive postseason performance from the Cavaliers. On Friday, Virginia placed third at the southeast regional behind...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local product Fields makes big splash in his return for Cavaliers

Sophomore Malachi Fields entered the season with a broken metatarsal in his left foot (in spring football), as he had undergone surgery in the summer and had no timetable for his return to the field. Saturday, Fields made his 2022 debut and followed that with Virginia’s only score in the 37-7 loss to Pitt.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional

Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Men’s notebook: No. 18 Cavaliers host Monmouth at 9 p.m.

No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under 14th-year head coach Tony Bennett. UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn

Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Wahoo Preview, Game 10: Pitt at Virginia

Virginia welcomes Pitt to Scott Stadium on Saturday for one last Coastal clash with the Panthers before conference divisional play ends in the offseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon on ACC Network. The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC) fought to the very end, but couldn’t pull off the upset last...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis

The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
SYRACUSE, NY

