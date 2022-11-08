Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerryratcliffe.com
Turner racks up 19 kills as Hoos sweep Hokies on Senior Night
In front of a Memorial Gymnasium record crowd of 1,108 on Senior Night, Grace Turner ripped 19 kills and hit .343 in Virginia’s 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 sweep over Virginia Tech Friday night. Turner’s 19 kills are the most by a Cavalier in a three-set match since 2013 and are good for No. 5 all-time among three set matches.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA women receive at-large bid to NCAA Championships
The NCAA announced Saturday that the Virginia women’s cross country team has earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships next Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The selection comes following an impressive postseason performance from the Cavaliers. On Friday, Virginia placed third at the southeast regional behind...
jerryratcliffe.com
Local product Fields makes big splash in his return for Cavaliers
Sophomore Malachi Fields entered the season with a broken metatarsal in his left foot (in spring football), as he had undergone surgery in the summer and had no timetable for his return to the field. Saturday, Fields made his 2022 debut and followed that with Virginia’s only score in the 37-7 loss to Pitt.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional
Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
jerryratcliffe.com
Men’s notebook: No. 18 Cavaliers host Monmouth at 9 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under 14th-year head coach Tony Bennett. UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
jerryratcliffe.com
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview, Game 10: Pitt at Virginia
Virginia welcomes Pitt to Scott Stadium on Saturday for one last Coastal clash with the Panthers before conference divisional play ends in the offseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon on ACC Network. The Cavaliers (3-6, 1-5 ACC) fought to the very end, but couldn’t pull off the upset last...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott said no thoughts of replacing Armstrong; “I’m going down with Brennan”
After Brennan Armstrong had thrown back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns to open the game, spotting Pitt a 14-0 lead, there was no thought by Virginia’s coaches about going to backup Jay Woolfolk. Sometimes, after such a rocky start, coaches will substitute just so the starting quarterback can settle down...
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers’ season ends with heartbreaking loss to Iowa in shootout in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia field hockey team had its season come to an end with a shootout loss against Iowa in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa (12-7) scored in the final seconds of the first half to take...
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia hits century mark, all 11 players score in 101-46 clobbering of UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team defeated UMBC, 101-46, on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central...
jerryratcliffe.com
ESPN’s Bilas believes Virginia’s added offense will help Cavaliers defense
ESPN’s Jay Bilas knows the ACC as well as anyone, and when it comes to Virginia’s potential in the league this season, the former Duke player believes the Cavaliers have solved their biggest problem from a year ago. “I think the biggest issue Virginia had last year, they...
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s notebook: Cavaliers looking for 2-0 start tonight at JPJ against UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts UMBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app....
jerryratcliffe.com
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis
The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
Comments / 0