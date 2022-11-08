Read full article on original website
McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter
To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
What Pitt said after dismantling Virginia, 37-7, on Saturday
“Nice team win today again. I thought our defense played outstanding again. I thought our offense moved the ball well. We missed a couple shots today, just underthrowing a couple of them that were probably touchdowns. We got to make those. We ran the ball well on offense, missed a couple shots but running it like we are we’re going to have those shots when those safeties are getting down in the box. We got to find a way to hit those. And then just way too many penalties on offense today. Just drive killers. We continued in the second half with some nitpicking holding calls for whatever it’s worth. We’ll look at the tape. We got to be better, we just can’t kill the drives with penalties. But I’m happy for our kids and getting another win in November.”
UVA men finish 2nd, clinch NCAA Championship spot; women finish 3rd at Southeast Regional
Led by a third-place finish overall from Justin Wachtel in a thrilling 10k race, the Virginia men’s cross country team placed second at the southeast regional championships to clinch their place in next week’s national championships. The Virginia women will await the NCAA Division I Cross Country Selection Committee’s decision in hopes of an at-large bid after placing third in their race.
Monmouth coach King Rice thought he was watching the second coming of Hunter in UVA freshman Dunn
Virginia fans got their first look at Ryan Dunn on Friday night, but for opposing coach King Rice, seeing Dunn was like deja vu all over again. “I told [his players] the last time I was in this building (UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena), was when the Hunter kid came off the bench from Philly and went crazy,” said Rice, the former North Carolina guard who is in his 12th year as head coach at Monmouth. “And I was like, who is this kid?”
Men’s notebook: No. 18 Cavaliers host Monmouth at 9 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia hosts Monmouth in nonconference action on Friday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. Virginia meets Monmouth for the second time. UVA improved to 12-2 in season openers under 14th-year head coach Tony Bennett. UVA is 88-10 at JPJ...
McKneely, Dunn lead the way as Hoos dismantle Monmouth, 89-42
Virginia put together an all-around dominant performance Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena, cruising past Monmouth, 89-42. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (2-0) spread out the production, with nine players scoring at least 7 points. A pair of freshmen led the way, with Isaac McKneely putting up a game-high 15 points and Ryan Dunn adding 13 in his collegiate debut.
Virginia freshmen Traudt, Bond decide to take a redshirt
Two members of Virginia’s prized freshman recruiting class, Isaac Traudt and Leon Bond III, are planning to be redshirted this season. Tony Bennett made the announcement just prior to UVA’s win over Monmouth on Friday night, then talked about the move in his postgame. “We’re going to take...
ESPN’s Bilas believes Virginia’s added offense will help Cavaliers defense
ESPN’s Jay Bilas knows the ACC as well as anyone, and when it comes to Virginia’s potential in the league this season, the former Duke player believes the Cavaliers have solved their biggest problem from a year ago. “I think the biggest issue Virginia had last year, they...
Virginia hits century mark, all 11 players score in 101-46 clobbering of UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team defeated UMBC, 101-46, on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central...
Women’s notebook: Cavaliers looking for 2-0 start tonight at JPJ against UMBC
The Virginia women’s basketball team hosts UMBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app....
Cavaliers’ season ends with heartbreaking loss to Iowa in shootout in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia field hockey team had its season come to an end with a shootout loss against Iowa in the Round of 16 of the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship on Friday Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. Iowa (12-7) scored in the final seconds of the first half to take...
Syracuse outlasts Virginia in penalty shootout in ACC semis
The No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team competed in a thrilling ACC semifinal as captains Andreas Ueland and Leo Afonso each tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough advance past No. 3 Syracuse, as the teams battled to a 2-2 draw with the Orange advancing on penalties Wednesday night at SU Soccer Stadium.
