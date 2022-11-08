The final SINHG Evening Program of the fall season at Lake House, on Thursday evening, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., will explore “Lost Charleston” with author Leigh Handel, a co-editor of Charleston’s official history sanctioned by the city’s Mayor’s Office. Handel’s book “Lost Charleston” was published in 2019, recalling the many mansions, hotels, markets and restaurants that disappeared during much of the 20th century as the city reinvented itself as a tourist destination after the devastations of the Civil War and natural disasters like the 1886 earthquake. Handel has also co-authored the training manual used by the city’s licensed tour guides, and is active in the preservation campaign for the St. James Goose Creek Chapel of Ease Historical site. Professionally, Handel worked for many years in public relations and has served as the local chapter president of the Public Relations Society of America. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and The College of Charleston, for which she served as president of the college’s Alumni Association.

SEABROOK ISLAND, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO