Kiawah Island, SC

The Island Connection

Fishing Heats Up As Cold Season Approaches

Fishing this past month was very productive and we can expect November to be just as good!. Chilly water temperatures remind trout and redfish that they better eat now or it will be a long few months ahead without any food. As natural bait leaves our waters, artificial lures have become very effective. Take advantage of sunny days and go catch some fish! Redfish have begun their seasonal phenomenon of forming large schools. Groups of 50 redfish will become common and they can grow as large as 100-150 during the winter.
The Island Connection

Seabrook Island Natural History Group Evening Program Explores ‘Lost Charleston’

The final SINHG Evening Program of the fall season at Lake House, on Thursday evening, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., will explore “Lost Charleston” with author Leigh Handel, a co-editor of Charleston’s official history sanctioned by the city’s Mayor’s Office. Handel’s book “Lost Charleston” was published in 2019, recalling the many mansions, hotels, markets and restaurants that disappeared during much of the 20th century as the city reinvented itself as a tourist destination after the devastations of the Civil War and natural disasters like the 1886 earthquake. Handel has also co-authored the training manual used by the city’s licensed tour guides, and is active in the preservation campaign for the St. James Goose Creek Chapel of Ease Historical site. Professionally, Handel worked for many years in public relations and has served as the local chapter president of the Public Relations Society of America. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and The College of Charleston, for which she served as president of the college’s Alumni Association.
The Island Connection

Mount Zion Elementary Seeks Donations For Holiday Season

The Mt. Zion Holiday Fund Committee is seeking your help to put smiles on the faces of Mt. Zion Elementary School children during the holidays. The school staff is already identifying families who are the neediest. The funds you contribute will be used to buy clothes, shoes, books and toys. Every family also receives a gift certificate for a holiday meal. For the 16th year your contributions have made a merrier holiday season for over 1,000 students and their families.
The Island Connection

New Podcast Episode

A new episode of the Town’s podcast, Sharing With The Community: A Podcast from the Town of Kiawah Island, has just been released and is available for streaming on all major podcast providers. As a community, we feel that the Town’s podcast will provide a unique perspective on important issues. We were thrilled to interview Bert Walling, Manager of Key Accounts & Economic Development at Berkeley Electric Cooperative. Bert spoke about Berkeley Electric’s history, services, emergency preparedness and much more!
