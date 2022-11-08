ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.

fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Peak Realty Chicago guides local investor through purchase and resale of five-flat for $250,000 profit

Peak Realty Chicago (PRC) is regularly tapped to consult multifamily owners across Chicagoland, as their full-service brokerage creates a one-stop-shop for Chicagoland Investors. In 2021, a client entrusted PRC to purchase and stabilize a five-flat located at 2815 N. Harding Ave. in Logan Square. Just one year later, after $150,000 in renovations, it has closed for $1,115,000, a near $250,000 profit.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea

The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
CHICAGO, IL
erienewsnow.com

Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts

Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
JC Post

1st Infantry Division returns home to Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) were distinguished guests in a historic Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field on Friday. To honor this day, Soldiers currently serving in America's oldest active duty Division attended the event to commemorate the long history between the unit and the city of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month

The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
CHICAGO, IL
24hip-hop.com

Exclusive Interview with Fast Rising Chicago artist Big Ken

Today, we’re joined with amazing artist/creative “Big Ken”, who’s been making massive waves across Chicago, Rockford with his unique sound. We’d like to dive into some questions that fans have unanswered and would love to know more about. 1.) Q: What is your name and...
CHICAGO, IL

