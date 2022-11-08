Emily Tsitrian, now between jobs, provides an insider’s view of the mass layoffs that are sweeping the tech industry.

Read full article on original website
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
rejournals.com
Peak Realty Chicago guides local investor through purchase and resale of five-flat for $250,000 profit
Peak Realty Chicago (PRC) is regularly tapped to consult multifamily owners across Chicagoland, as their full-service brokerage creates a one-stop-shop for Chicagoland Investors. In 2021, a client entrusted PRC to purchase and stabilize a five-flat located at 2815 N. Harding Ave. in Logan Square. Just one year later, after $150,000 in renovations, it has closed for $1,115,000, a near $250,000 profit.
What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Supreme opens their first store in Chicago
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. General Iron’s Lincoln Park Facility Will Soon Be Demolished; Alderman Vows No Repeat Of Hilco Disaster: The city will hold a town hall Nov. 18 to share information and answer questions about the upcoming General Iron demolition.
947wls.com
Chicago’s Joe’s Seafood has one of the best Bread Baskets in the U.S.
If you’ve ever wondered where you can find the best pre-meal bread breakfast, don’t worry… someone figured it out!. Eat This, Not That! took reviews from TripAdvisor to figure out who has the best bread basket…. And locally, Chicago scored one of the top restaurants for bread....
Chicago mob's 'Hall of Shame' displayed at Las Vegas Mob Museum
The largest chunk of the actual Chicago wall from the St. Valentine's Day Massacre is a centerpiece of the Mob Museum in Las Vegas, where the I-Team was escorted on a behind the scenes tour.
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village man's 'hope disappeared' for Virgin Galactic space visit, requested $175K refund
CHICAGO - Shefket Chapadjiev watched a beaming Richard Branson and his fellow space tourists floating 53 miles above Earth last year on a spaceflight years in the making. But for the 84-year-old Elk Grove Village man, his own dream of spaceflight has felt like a distant, dying star. Chapadjiev, who...
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
At 80, the half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been freed from prison under the federal First Step Act after a federal judge cut short his life sentence for ordering contract killings.
erienewsnow.com
Rahm Emanuel Fast Facts
Here's a look at US Ambassador to Japan and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Mother: Martha (Smulevitz) Emanuel, a psychiatric social worker. Marriage: Amy Rule (1994-present) Children: Leah, Ilana and Zach. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., Liberal Arts, 1981; Northwestern University, M.A. Speech and Communication, 1985. Religion: Jewish. Other Facts.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to giant quesadillas and donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Machetes Big Quesadillas. Consisting of multiple locations, they are known for serving 20-inch quesadillas, tacos, and flan. Lt. Haynes also reviews Somethin’ Sweet, which also has multiple locations. They are known for serving old fashioned donuts, apple crisps, and bacon maple long johns.
Landlord tries to shame Evanston City Council member about failing to pay his rent
A landlord appears to be trying to shame a member of the Evanston City Council into making good on his past due rent by posting signs publicizing his eviction.
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
wgnradio.com
How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
1st Infantry Division returns home to Chicago
CHICAGO, IL – U.S. Soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division (1ID) were distinguished guests in a historic Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field on Friday. To honor this day, Soldiers currently serving in America's oldest active duty Division attended the event to commemorate the long history between the unit and the city of Chicago.
Leather bar on defense after racially charged performance
For 45 years, a North Side bar has been a safe space for Chicago’s leather community, until it came under fire recently from some in that community. Now, the bar owner says it’s become a vendetta.
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per month
The 16K square foot mansion, known as Adler on the Park, was built between 1915 and 1917 for Titanic survivor Emily Ryerson. (CHICAGO) In 1917, famous Chicago architects David Adler and Henry Dangler finished construction on a row house at 2700 N. Lakeview for Titanic survivor, Emily Ryerson. Emily was widowed when her husband, Arthur, died on the Titanic in 1912.
24hip-hop.com
Exclusive Interview with Fast Rising Chicago artist Big Ken
Today, we’re joined with amazing artist/creative “Big Ken”, who’s been making massive waves across Chicago, Rockford with his unique sound. We’d like to dive into some questions that fans have unanswered and would love to know more about. 1.) Q: What is your name and...
