SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO