San Antonio, TX

WPFO

Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

