KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting neighbor’s son in face with a shotgun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for shooting a neighbor’s son in the face during an argument last month, according to court records. Eutimio Antonio Gonzales, 48, was taken into custody on Friday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
WPFO
Man known as 'Tarzan' wanted after breaking teen's face for dunking on him
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) — Police are searching for a man who investigators say broke a teen's face after he was dunked by him during a basketball game at a Texas gym. According to officials, the 18-year-old victim was playing basketball at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park. At some point, the teenager dunked on the suspect, who was inadvertently cut on his nose during the play.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police asking for help locating murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help locating a murder suspect. Abel Gallegos, 23, is wanted for his suspected involvement in the murder of Jeremiah Guenther on Dec. 14, 2021. Police said Guenther and his friends were at a convenience store at 750 Cincinnati...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in stabbing of man at H-E-B self checkout
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for the stabbing of a man who was waiting at an H-E-B self checkout line. The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 23 at an H-E-B store in the 360 block of Valley Hi Drive on the city’s far Southwest Side.
Weeks after young mother killed at San Antonio bar, family still seeking accountability
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is still fighting for justice and demanding the closure of an east-side bar more than a month after a loved one was killed there. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot and killed on Sept. 25 after leaving La Tropicana on south Gevers, near Denver Boulevard. While police continue looking for the mother’s killer, the family is demanding the bar be shut down.
KSAT 12
3 suspects on the run after attacking parking lot attendant in gas station robbery, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are working to track down three suspects accused of assaulting a parking lot attendant during a gas station robbery on the West Side. The incident happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a 7-Eleven gas station. Police said the...
KSAT 12
2 teens wanted in connection with deadly shooting at Northeast Side hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Northeast Side hookah lounge this spring. Andres Villarreal, 18, and Jonathan Jacob Tijerina, 19, are wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery, according to Crime Stoppers...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry caused disturbance at restaurant drive-thru prior to hit-and-run, arrest warrant says
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night, court and law enforcement sources told KSAT on Thursday. Perry turned himself in around 4 p.m. at the courthouse. The arrest warrant was issued...
KSAT 12
Man wanted for repeatedly exposing himself in Windcrest, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police officers in Windcrest are searching for a man accused of exposing himself three times in the spring. Elijah Rivera is wanted for three counts of indecent exposure, police said on Tuesday. WPD said the incidents happened between April 12 and May 3. He is 5...
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
KSAT 12
Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shots fired in neighborhood, standoff with officers, Converse police say
CONVERSE, Texas – UPDATE: A man is in custody following a six-hour standoff inside a home in Converse on Tuesday night, according to the Converse Police Department. Authorities say detectives obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the residence after continued attempts to establish communication. Converse police...
Up to $50,000 reward offered in 2021 New Year's Day murder of Army Soldier
A cash reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information in the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was traveling in her vehicle when she was shot by a 'high-powered rifle' on I-10 near Vance Jackson just after 2 a.m., officials said.
KSAT 12
Police no longer looking for U-Haul truck in abduction case involving 13-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are no longer searching for a U-Haul truck in connection with an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week for a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old man wanted in her abduction. The alert was issued Sunday night for Joanna Luna, who was last seen...
KSAT 12
Four suspects arrested in drug bust on East Side, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men and two juveniles were arrested after a bust at a drug house on the East Side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit -- with help from San Antonio police, Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force -- secured a warrant and arrested the four suspects around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio dessert shop shuts down brick-and-mortar store due to violent crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio small business owner says she can’t keep fighting the uptick of violent crime in her neighborhood and is being forced to close up shop. Chamoy City Limits, located in the 400 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, has been the target of over a dozen break-ins and burglaries.
KSAT 12
$50,000 reward offered for information in Army staff sergeant’s death on I-10 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Federal authorities have announced a $50,000 reward for information in the 2021 shooting death of Army Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell. Mitchell, 30, was gunned down in her white Dodge Charger on Jan. 1, 2021, as she drove on Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Mitchell...
KSAT 12
Pair from San Antonio arrested in Kyle for slew of mail thefts, vandalisms, police say
Two people from San Antonio were arrested on 48 charges combined after Kyle Police said the pair stole mail from multiple addresses and vandalized mailboxes. Daniel Avila, 38, and Stevie Bookout, 28, were identified last month as suspects in mail thefts and vandalisms, police said. Details on the incidents are...
Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says
Although off life support, he still receives high-flow oxygen via a tracheostomy to help him breathe.
