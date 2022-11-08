News & Announcements

Cold weather is here and can cause serious plumbing problems without proper precautions. Water pipes can burst if the water within them freezes, and plumbing repairs to fix pipes can be very costly. Customers are encouraged to become familiar with their home plumbing system and take preventative measures now to lessen the risk of frozen pipes.

Prevent Frozen Pipes Early On

Insulate pipes most susceptible to freezing, including outdoor hose bibs, backflow prevention devices, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and water supply pipes in basements and crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets.

Drain outdoor hoses, irrigation system(s), and backflow prevention device(s).

Cover foundation vents with foam blocks or cardboard.

Caulk any holes or cracks that exist near pipes.

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Let faucets trickle both hot and cold water overnight.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

Keep the heat on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

Protect exposed pipe from wind, which can accelerate freezing.

Safely Thaw Frozen Pipes

If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, you can suspect the water pipe is frozen. If you think you may have a frozen water line, thaw the pipe as soon as possible following these steps:

Shut off the water at the main shut-off valve.

Turn on all the faucets in the house.

Call a plumber immediately.

Thaw frozen pipes by wrapping them with a thick layer of rags and pour boiling water over the rags or by using a hand-held dryer; heat slowly, starting closest to the faucet end, working toward the coldest section of the pipe.

NEVER attempt to thaw a pipe with a torch or any other kind of open flame.

Once the pipe is thawed, make sure to leave a little water running so the pipe does not freeze again.

Steps to Take with a Broken Water Pipe

Close your main water shut-off valve to your house . Most shut-off valves are located where the water line enters the house, usually somewhere in the garage near the hot water heater, but they can also be outside the garage or in the basement.

Turn off the water heater if it is near empty. Locate the dedicated shut-off valve on the cold water inlet. If you don't want to turn the hot water heater off, avoid using hot water until the water inlet is back on. If the hot water heater empties and remains on, it will likely burn out and require replacement. Don't take that chance.

Contact a plumber for repair work. Broken pipes on the customer's side of the meter are the customer's responsibility.

If you need to shut your water off at the meter, contact the Hillsboro Water Department. Please do not tamper with the meter yourself.

During Business Hours

Call: 503-615-6702

Visit: 150 East Main Street, First Floor, Hillsboro, OR 97123

After-Hours Emergencies