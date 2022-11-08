Read full article on original website
How Sumitomo is approaching sustainability
Andy Brown, Editor of International Construction Magazine, interviews Norihiro Kumagi, General Manager of Sumitomo, at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Delivered directly to your inbox, Construction Technology Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. CONNECT WITH THE TEAM.
AI system for embodied carbon in construction
Winvic Construction Ltd, a contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of multi-sector construction and civil engineering projects, and its partners have created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for predicting the embodied carbon in construction (ASPEC). Winvic, the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), and Costain make...
Hitachi CM partners with Kiesel to drive innovation
Hitachi Construction Machinery (Hitachi CM) has announced that it is expanding its partnership with German dealer Kiesel, to develop zero-emissions construction equipment and construction technology for the European market. Kiesel has been working with Hitachi CM for a number of years, as a European dealer, but also worked on the...
