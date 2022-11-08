(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo city commissioner is expressing relief after voters approved a sales tax increase, with the additional funds going toward police and fire services. "We didn't want to keep increasing property taxes to pay for this, so that is why we came up with this idea of increasing sales tax instead. But of course not everybody is going to agree with that, so I think that's why it was a bit controversial and close. But I think it really was good that it passed," said City Commissioner Mandy George.

2 DAYS AGO