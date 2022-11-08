ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida seeks to protect manatees near power plant

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxMGd_0j3UpDLI00

TALLAHASSEE - Hoping to protect manatees as they congregate this winter, state wildlife officials Tuesday issued an emergency rule that will temporarily prevent boating in an area of the Indian River Lagoon near a Florida Power & Light power plant.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rule will create a "no entry zone," effective Nov. 15, in water adjacent to FPL's Cape Canaveral Energy Center and in an intake canal.

Manatees gather near the power plant in the winter because of the warm water.

The commission also issued a similar 90-day emergency rule in December 2021, as it grappled with a record number of manatee deaths.

Emergency rules are only temporary.

A notice published Tuesday in the Florida Administrative Register said the commission during a meeting on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 will start the process of creating a permanent rule on the issue.

The Indian River Lagoon is a vital habitat for manatees, particularly during the winter.

But Florida had a record 1,101 manatee deaths in 2021 and has had at least 726 this year, with many of the deaths linked to starvation because of a lack of seagrass for food.

State and federal wildlife officials last winter took the highly unusual step of feeding lettuce to manatees that congregated near the Brevard County power plant to try to help prevent starvation.

The rule notice published Tuesday indicated they plan to feed manatees again as part of broader efforts to prevent deaths.

"Given the current decline of available food sources, the increased manatee mortality rate and the onset of winter temperatures, this temporary no-entry zone is fair and necessary to protect both vessel operators and manatees during this manatee field response which includes rescue, monitoring, and supplemental feeding," the notice said.

"In the creation of this emergency rule, the agency is taking the limited action necessary for human and manatee protection."

The notice also said the large number of manatees around the power plant "are likely to cause a navigational hazard to any boaters utilizing the waterway within the area where the congregation is occurring. This hazard creates an immediate public safety issue that could result in injury to the public due to collisions or in the process of attempting to avoid such collisions."

The commission had been scheduled to consider such a rule during a Sept. 28 meeting, which was canceled because of Hurricane Ian.

Last year, 358 of the reported manatee deaths occurred in Brevard County.

As of Oct. 28, a reported 337 manatees had died in Brevard County this year, according to Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data.

The emergency rule was published after Bear Warriors United, an environmental group, filed a federal lawsuit Friday alleging that the state is violating the Endangered Species Act because of septic tanks and sewage-treatment plants discharging into the Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County.

The lawsuit contends that nitrogen discharged from septic tanks and sewage-treatment plants has led to algae blooms that have destroyed seagrass beds, imperiling the important source of food for manatees.

Comments / 1

Related
10NEWS

Wilbur-By-The-Sea homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams Florida's east coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Nicole leaves 330K without power, causes considerable beach erosion

TALLAHASSEE --- After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September's Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that Nicole, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before heading to Central Florida and North Florida, would cause flooding and further damage coastal areas that sustained erosion in Ian. "This is obviously not as significant storm as Hurricane Ian was, but coming on the heels of that, you're seeing communities, particularly in the Volusia County area, that...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Nicole: Moving across west central Florida

MIAMI - Nicole is moving over west central Florida after making landfall early Thursday morning along the state's east coast. The storm came ashore as a hurricane around 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach with 75 mph winds. As of 10 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole's winds had weakened to 50 mph and it was about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, moving west-northwest at 16 mph.Tropical storm force winds extended 345 miles from the center, especially to the northeast.   The storm's wind whipped waves collapsed part of Anglin's fishing pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea .  Pictures: Nicole's...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida coastal shops back in business after Nicole

FORT LAUDERDALE - As storm surge from Hurricane Nicole came onto shore, many coastal shop owners and businesses wondered what the aftermath would be like as the sun came up Thursday morning. CBS4 talked with one chocolate shop owner who was stressed seeing what happened following Hurricane Ian. "I was feeling a little nervous when the hurricane wasn't going north and it was still coming west. I mean people in Fort Myers really got hit hard and I didn't want it to happen here," Jan Lendi, owner of Jan's Homemade Candies. For over 20 years, Lendi...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
CBS Miami

Hurricane Nicole to make Florida landfall as Cat. 1 storm

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center has declared that Nicole has strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Florida's east coast.Speaking to CBS chief meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera Wednesday evening, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center said storm hunters flying in the system have concluded that Nicole has reached hurricane status.Broward and Miami-Dade counties were under a flood advisory that extends until 8 p.m. A Tropical Storm Watch for Miami-Dade was canceled . As of 6 p.m., the tropical storm was moving west at 12 miles per hour with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

PHOTOS; Nicole batters Florida after making landfall

People walk along the oceanfront at Jensen Beach Park, where waves were reaching the dune's edge as conditions deteriorated with the approach of Hurricane Nicole, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Jensen Beach, Fla. Hurricane Nicole destroys Hollywood pier.  Deerfield beach pier damaged by Nicole.  Deerfield pier damages from Nicole. Nicole damages Hollywood pier.  Hollywood storm impact.  Nicole left a path of damage in Brevard County. 11/10/22 Flooding in Ft. Lauderdale. Flooding in Ft. Lauderdale. 11/9/22 Ft. Lauderdale feeling the effects of Nicole. 11/9/22 Nicole strikes in Bahamas 11/9/22 High waves in Daytona Beach.  Nicole makes landfall in Daytona Beach. Winds left rooftops dangling in Daytona beach.  Nicole leaves damages in Daytona Beach.  Daytona Beach safety office is barely hanging after Nicole. 
JENSEN BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida readies as Nicole looms

TALLAHASSEE - With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to a hurricane before hitting the state's East Coast, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration as Florida officials Wednesday urged residents to be prepared. "The combined winds and storm surge will contribute to continued beach erosion in areas that have already seen erosion from Hurricane Ian," Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a morning news conference. "The wind field from the storm is very large. We expect impacts to stretch far beyond the center track." State Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said "strong wind gusts will be felt across...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected

No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off.  Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
120K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy