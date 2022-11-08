Citizens Property Insurance adds more than 9,600 policies

TALLAHASSEE - The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. continues to see rapid growth, adding more than 9,600 policies last week, according to data posted on the Citizens website.

The data showed that Citizens had 1,116,690 policies as of Friday, up from 1,107,033 a week earlier and 1,098,762 two weeks earlier.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen its number of policies more than double during the past two years, as private insurers have dropped customers, and in some cases gone insolvent, amid financial losses.

As a comparison, Citizens had 521,289 policies on Oct. 31, 2020, and 725,942 policies on Oct. 31, 2021.