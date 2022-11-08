ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with — and they have the swoon-worthy love story to prove it. The duo met in 2006 on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video. Though they parted ways after the shoot, Teigen later told Cosmopolitan in June 2014 that they “hooked up” that night.
Star 93.9

Selena Gomez Responds to Francia Raisa Drama via TikTok Comment

Selena Gomez has responded to the drama surrounding her and Francia Raísa's friendship in a TikTok comment. The "My Mind & Me" singer let her feelings be known in a comment shared under a viral TikTok video regarding the drama and criticism currently surrounding an alleged comment Raísa had made after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in her new Apple TV+ documentary.
Star 93.9

Star Wars Unveils First Look, Cast, and Synopsis of New Series ‘The Acolyte’

After Andor concludes in a couple weeks, Star Wars fans have a whole new batch of TV shows to look forward to on Disney+ in 2023 and 2024. There’s a new season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as a spinoff for Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action Star Wars debut in the previous season of The Mandalorian. There’s also a very different and very intriguing series called The Acolyte that just went into production in the United Kingdom after years of development.
Star 93.9

‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration

Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Star 93.9

Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
Star 93.9

Hilary Duff Slams ‘Heartless Money Grab’ Tell-All Aaron Carter Memoir

Hilary Duff slammed the publishers behind Aaron Carter's forthcoming tell-all memoir, which is slated for release following the pop star's death despite the project having been unfinished. Duff, who dated Carter for about three years in the early 2000s, criticized Ballast Books for their plans to release his unfinished memoir.
Star 93.9

Star 93.9

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://star939.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy