Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard shares his thoughts on Emoni Bates
DETROIT, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team escaped an upset bid from Emoni Bates and Eastern Michigan on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena. Bates, a former five-star prospect and household name since he was a sophomore in high school, scored 30 points with five rebounds in his EMU debut. His went shot-for-shot with Hunter Dickinson during a thrilling game that saw the Wolverines’ big man do just better — 31 points on 13-for-17 from the floor in 32 minutes.
atozsports.com
One decision for the Missouri game that the Tennessee Vols absolutely got right this week
There have been plenty of debates about the Tennessee Vols‘ uniform choices this season. Tennessee went with alternate uniforms for two games this season. They wore the smokey grey uniforms on the road against LSU and they went dark mode for the matchup against Kentucky in late October. Some...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Iowa set to host intriguing senior sleeper
Iowa hosting a big, athletic senior who is starting to see more interest come his way. Details inside.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel sends strong message that should resonate with recruits
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel didn’t say much on Thursday during his final media session before UT’s game against Missouri on Saturday, but he still managed to send a strong message to recruits. Heupel made it a point to say that Tennessee is the best place for...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
atozsports.com
Watch: Peyton Manning shows Tennessee some love in front of huge national audience
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning showed his alma mater some love on Wednesday during the CMA Country Music Awards. Manning co-hosted the show with singer Luke Bryan. Bryan is a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan and he was in Athens last Saturday for UGA’s win against the Vols. Manning, who...
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
atozsports.com
Watch: Vols QB Hendon Hooker gives Tennessee fans a moment they’ll always remember
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker played his final game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday and he went out with a bang. Hooker accounted for 405 totals yards and four touchdowns in the Vols’ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee moved to 9-1 on the season with the win.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior accomplished something this season that almost no one saw coming
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant accomplished something this season that no one probably saw coming. The Nashville native has scored touchdowns in three different ways this season. He’s thrown one, he’s run a few in, and on Saturday against Missouri, he caught his first touchdown of the season.
Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far
During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
atozsports.com
ESPN analyst has a different take on why Tennessee Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs has been dissected in just about every possible way this week. Everything from “Georgia has more talent” to “Tennessee’s scheme doesn’t work against elite teams” (obviously the scheme works, just ask Alabama or LSU) has been tossed out there as a reason for the Vols’ loss.
East Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs second round
Here are the Tennessee high school playoff scores from the second round for Division I games and state quarterfinals in Division II.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have another shot to land coveted recruit they previously missed on
The Tennessee Vols have a shot at a highly coveted recruit that they previously missed on. 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker decommitted from the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday night. Walker, 6-foot-3/233 lbs from Hickory, NC, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 24 edge rusher...
247Sports
