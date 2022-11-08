Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
WHIZ
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Licking County
LICKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio–The Granville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash on Interstate-70 in Licking County. The accident happened around 11:42 p.m. on Thursday on I-70 near mile post 132 in Licking Township. Authorities said 82-year-old James Parker of Laurel, Mississippi was traveling westbound...
Motorcyclist killed in western Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into another vehicle in western Franklin County Thursday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:45 p.m. a 2004 Honda motorcycle was driving west on West Broad Street at the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue in Franklin Township. A 2010 Honda hatchback was heading east on West Broad Street and attempted to make a left turn when the motorcycle struck the vehicle.
sciotopost.com
Update – One Dead in Wrong-Way Crash with Semi on I-70 in Licking County
Licking – One person died after a wrong-way crash in Licking county overnight. The Ohio State Highway patrol reported that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake around 11:40 p.m. The driver of the 2016 Freightliner was heading eastbound and struck the Chevrolet Equinox head on causing the SUV to deflect into a guardrail. The semi then went off the roadway overturned down a hill and into a stream.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Motorcycle crash in Franklin Township leaves one dead
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in Franklin Township Thursday afternoon. According to the county sheriff’s office, at about 4:45 p.m., a 2004 Honda Motorcycle driving westbound on West Broad Street was crossing the intersection of Broadlawn Avenue when a 2010 Honda […]
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
sciotopost.com
Madison County – Armed Man Chased From Grove City and Back
Madison – An armed man was chased from Madison county into another county and back to Madison county last night. According to OSP around 12:30 am West Jefferson OSP attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the driver of the vehicle took off. The driver went East into Franklin County then south onto Georgesville road when the driver stopped and produced a handgun at the OSP officer. He then took off again heading back toward Madison County.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Gas Leak Causes Road Closure
MATVILLE RD UPDATE – Around 5 pm on Thursday emergency crews responded to the area of Matville road for a gas leak. Scioto Twp and Harrison Twp responded to the area and blocked the roadway between Carpenter Rd and OH-316 on Matville, due to a large volume of propane that was expelled from a tank.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
Franklin County Sheriff addresses snow emergency questions as crews prepare for winter weather
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County officials are considering changes to the snow emergency levels this winter. In February, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin received some backlash for not calling a Level 3 Snow Emergency during a snowstorm. “It’s a judgment call whether you go to a Level 1,...
Man shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday. Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
Police: Person found dead on I-71 in south Columbus was struck multiple times
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released some new information after a body was found on Interstate 71 on the city’s south side Wednesday morning. A call came in at 11:03 a.m. for a reported possible person down on the side of the road on the southbound side near Frank Road. The person was pronounced dead at 11:11 a.m.
Columbus police investigating dead person found in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police were on scene in the 300 block of Nashoba Street on Thursday morning after receiving a complaint. No further information was immediately available.
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
