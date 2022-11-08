Market Data Forecast’s report on the FinTech industry predicts that by the end of 2026, the market value of DeFi will be $324 billion. DeFi or Decentralized Finance in simple words talks about the democratization of finance in the context of the digital domain away from financial institutions. Since its inception, the continuous rise of DeFi has been a game changer in the overall working of the financial world.

