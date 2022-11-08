Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Binance reveals crypto holdings as part of its commitment to transparency
Binance’s holdings add up to more than $47 billion. Changpeng Zhao previously called for other crypto exchanges to do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market capitalization, has come through on its commitment to greater transparency among exchanges. More than $47 billion in wallets. A...
ambcrypto.com
Why Aptos investors will benefit after clarity on its treasury exposure to FTX
A price rally follows, offering windfall to Aptos investors despite current bearish sentiment. The FTX/Alameda saga is keeping the entire crypto market on edge. Some assets, such as FTX tokens (FTT), Solana (SOL), and Serum (SRM) were exposed to high risk and suffered massive dumps and losses. Interestingly, an alleged Tether exposure to Alameda also led to a de-pegging of USDT from USD.
ambcrypto.com
Brazil: Crypto-ETFs to make debut soon, but is clarity really there
Latin America’s largest asset manager Itaú Asset Management has partnered with Galaxy Digital to offer crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Brazil. Its first offering, the IT Now Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BITI11), has begun to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). It will offer other diversified ETFs later. The announcement was shared through a press release yesterday.
ambcrypto.com
DeFiLabs: An AI-integrated DeFi staking platform
Market Data Forecast’s report on the FinTech industry predicts that by the end of 2026, the market value of DeFi will be $324 billion. DeFi or Decentralized Finance in simple words talks about the democratization of finance in the context of the digital domain away from financial institutions. Since its inception, the continuous rise of DeFi has been a game changer in the overall working of the financial world.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Investors, their steady support post-Merge, and what it means for ETH
A new survey suggested most most addresses plan to hold on to their ETH reserves despite post-Merge FUD. Large investors start showing interest in Ethereum as well. Bonus Insider, an online platform that reviews betting bonuses, revealed a new survey on Ethereum [ETH]. The survey focused on the behavior of Ethereum [ETH] users who were planning to hold the altcoin.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
ambcrypto.com
Can USDT retain its Stablecoin crown? These recent developments suggest….
USDT witnesses massive short positions against itself. Number of Active addresses and number of transfers grew. USDT, the number one stablecoin in terms of market cap according to CoinMarketCap, may be on the receiving end of the larger FUD surrounding the crypto market. According to parsec finance, a DeFi analytics firm, on chain traders had taken massive short positions against Tether.
ambcrypto.com
BNB might be impacted by Binance’s latest announcement
Binance released shared details of its hot and cold wallet addresses. A trend reversal is currently happening in the entire crypto market. BNB was not left behind as it registered positive growth, at press time, both in an hour and over the last day. According to CoinMarketCap’s data, though BNB’s...
ambcrypto.com
The Hideaways revolutionary tech to launch on Ethereum
The Hideaways, a recently launched alternative investment platform that allows users to invest in NFTs backed by luxurious real estate assets, has attracted many investors. The developers of the Hideaways token have completed their Solidproof audit and have decided to lock the token’s liquidity for the following 999 years.
ambcrypto.com
Can LUNC sustain its current uptrend? Here are the possibilities
LUNC’s volume went up substantially in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has not been favoring investors of late, as most cryptos have struggled to go green. While several cryptos with high market capitalizations registered double digit declines in their price, Terra Classic [LUNC] performed otherwise and registered a price rise.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Large, small holders attempt accumulation and yet…
Ethereum sharks and whales ramped up coin accumulation as the market attempted recovery. Despite the freefall in the alt’s price, holders remain positive. Before Binance confirmed withdrawing its offer to acquire embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Ethereum [ETH] attempted recovery on the charts. During the intraday trading session on 9 November, data from Santiment revealed a surge in ETH accumulation by its whales and sharks.
ambcrypto.com
Is USDT exposed to FTX? Read what this Tether exec has to say
Tether’s CTO addressed concerns over USDT’s exposure to FTT. Members of the cryptocurrency community have been questioning prominent stablecoin companies about their engagements with FTX and FTT. Perhaps, out of worry that a repeat of the Terra scenario might transpire. Paolo Ardoino, the CTO of Tether, was recently asked about the cryptocurrency’s potential risk from FTT as well.
ambcrypto.com
A-Z of how NFT ecosystem has been impacted by the potential collapse of FTX
Since news broke about the potential collapse of FTX, interest in NFTs has dropped. The NFTs ecosystem has been hit with a drop in general market capitalization, sales volume, transactions count in the last four days. As the rest of the cryptocurrency market reels under the negative impact of the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitget launches ‘Bitget Insights’ making valuable crypto-specific info accessible to all
Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of its new product Bitget Insights. The feature integrates social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch marks the next phase in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, which is designed to benefit new retail investors and seasoned traders.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain’s new network announcement might deter you from shorting
Market indicators suggest that the investors might have trouble ahead. VET received less interest from the derivatives market too, but its development activity was high. VeChain [VET] recently made a major announcement regarding its much awaited hard fork. According to the update, VeChainThor’s mainnet hard fork was ready for deployment following the successful vote on VIP-220.
ambcrypto.com
Explaining the Solana-FTX link and its impact on SOL holders
FTX, through Almeda, stands to be a major investor in the Solana project. SOL price continues to decline in a six-hour timeframe. The native token of the Solana network, SOL, expereinced a severe price decrease and poor price action over the previous 48 hours. The liquidity issues at FTX and the impending sale of the exchange to Binance were cited as potential explanations multiple times. So, how do these developments impact SOL and the Solana ecosystem?
ambcrypto.com
BNB holders are unphased by market conditions; the reason might impress you
BNB’s price immediately rallied from $325 to $388 after CZ’s tweet. Buying pressure had waned significantly at press time. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s confirmation of the existence of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire cryptocurrency exchange FTX, BNB’s price immediately surged by over 20% post short liquidations, data from Santiment revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the LBRY-SEC feud and its impact on Ripple’s longstanding claim
LBRY is a distributed storage network for user-created media. Using a system like Ethereum Name Service, content creators can assign a price to each view of their work. However, a New Hampshire judge recently decided that LBRY broke the law. LBRY offered and sold LBC tokens in the U.S without...
