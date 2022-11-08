Read full article on original website
Are These the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas? This Man Says ‘YES’
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.10.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
How Many Of The 11 Best Beaches In Texas Have You Visited?
When you think about it, summer wasn't all that long ago. We were soaking up the sun poolside and taking quick getaways to the Texas Gulf Coast to feel the beach sand between our toes with the onshore breeze from the Gulf Of Mexico while walking ankle-deep in ocean water or flying a kite or maybe catching some waves or dinner from the ocean.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
county17.com
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
Texas Man With Eggnog In His Pants Arrested After Fight With Store Employee
The man was arrested for robbery, plus two additional charges for violating probation.
Texas mother charged after 2-year-old wanders into road for help
A Texas mother was charged with child endangerment after police said she passed out from drinking, and her four and two-year-old children went for help, thinking she was dead, and the two-year-old was almost run over in the street.
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win
I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today. So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Bruceville-Eddy ISD school threat
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made on felony charges in connection with a threat that forced a closure of a Central Texas school. Classes within the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District did not meet on Thursday, due to a credible threat being made. The district said in statement Wednesday night that this was done in the best interest of safety for students and staff.
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
