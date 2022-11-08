ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
PYMNTS

Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout

With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
TheStreet

Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

The business models at Costco (COST) - Get Free Report and Walmart's (WMT) - Get Free Report Sam's Club are nearly identical. Both warehouse retailers offer members a simple proposition: Pay a membership fee each year and get access to low-priced merchandise, services, and more. The experiences at the two...
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
retailleader.com

Cos Opening Flagship Store in Mexico with Sustainability Focus

Cos is opening its first store in Mexico next year. The new location will be a flagship store and will feature a new design with nods to sustainability. The store will open in time to feature the retailer’s spring/summer 2023 collection. Cos will open a new flagship store in...
Women's Health

Amazon Has A Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands

Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you're on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there's a much simpler way than doom scrolling the mega retailer's endless inventory. If you're on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon's "secret" Overstock Outlet.
PYMNTS

Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil

Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
retailleader.com

Target Prioritizing Larger Stores in Coming Years

Target is shifting its focus to new larger format stores. The new stores will be about 20,000 square feet larger and feature a much larger backroom fulfillment area. The retailer is also redesigning existing stores to have a more open layout. Target is launching a new store format that will...

