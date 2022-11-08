Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO