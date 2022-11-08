Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts
Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
KTEN.com
Wilbur Ross Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced); Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced) Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda.
KTEN.com
Marco Rubio Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida. Marriage: Jeanette (Dousdebes) Rubio (1998-present) Children: Amanda Loren, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick. Education: Attended Tarkio College in Missouri, 1989-1990; attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida, 1990-1991; University of Florida, political science, B.S., 1993; University...
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eyeing the Florida governor as his
KTEN.com
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Democrats hold Senate majority — and the House is still in play
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a get out the vote campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) Four full days after Election Day, the improbable 2022 midterms have reached their penultimate chapter in dramatic fashion, with confirmation that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties.
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. Less than three hours before the polls opened on Election Day last week there was a total eclipse of […] The post Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
You won the election. Can you tackle the real problems facing Florida? | Letters
Republicans’ historic night as it happened | Nov. 9. After all the name calling, bullying and grand standing, the voters have spoken. Personally, I don’t care what party got in where. All I want is for our government leaders to start doing their jobs. As far as I’m concerned, none of you are worth the weight of a toothpick if you’re only going to fight about it. You all seem to know what everyone else is doing wrong but never seem to have a plan or the wherewithal to make things right.
After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep pushing out Russia
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine’s pushback against Moscow’s invasion...
KTEN.com
Twitter executives quit amid company turmoil
Just days after Twitter laid off thousands of employees, a number of top executives from teams working on privacy and security at the platform have reportedly resigned. Twitter's chief information security officer announced their resignation on Thursday, vacating one of the company's most critical roles just as scrutiny is mounting over Twitter's future and the erratic decisions of its new owner, Elon Musk.
Ukrainian women on the front line struggle to find uniforms that fit. One couple aims to fix that
A Ukrainian couple has set up an initiative to procure equipment and uniforms that work better for women in the country's armed forces.
The Great Air Race: Billy Mitchell’s Quest for an American Sky
In 1919, with the future of American aviation taking a nosedive, the iconoclastic man who would later be known as the father of the Air Force proposed a solution: a brutal cross-country air race.
Biden huddles with Japan, SKorea on NKorea threat, China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China’s assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping. Biden met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and was set to meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The three leaders will then sit down together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. The meetings come as North Korea has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks, including an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as the allies warn of a looming risk of the isolated country conducting its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday that Biden aims to use the meetings to strengthen the three countries’ joint response to the dangers posed by North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been selected for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. The class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
