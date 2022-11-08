Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
NC House Speaker highlights 2023 legislative agenda: Economy, Voter ID, Medicaid Expansion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off electoral gains in the state house and state senate, North Carolina Republicans are now making plans for the General Assembly's 2023 session, starting in January. NC House Speaker Tim Moore, who represents Kings Mountain, appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint this week and told host Ben...
Blueprint for action approved in process determining how to recruit and pay teachers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission or, PEPSC, approved a next step in their current documents, “Pathways for teaching professionals.”. PEPSC is a group of educators that makes recommendations to the State Board of Education. The document addresses ongoing challenges in the state’s public...
WCNC
Nevada election results: Senate race too close to call, Democratic governor concedes
LAS VEGAS — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican...
WCNC
SC's abortion special session comes with six-figure price tag
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina taxpayers paid close to $175,000 for a special legislative session that ended with no new abortion bill. House and Senate officials provided WLTX with data on the cost of a special session. From July to November the House and Senate met more than a...
WCNC
Balance of power in the North Carolina General Assembly
Where do state House and Senate seats stand? Chloe Leshner has more.
WCNC
What to know about Georgia runoff elections
ATLANTA — Election Day has come and passed for most of the country, but for Georgia, there's still another month of campaigning, ads and - yes - one more trip to the polls. The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night and is headed to a runoff, NBC projected.
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
WCNC
Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
WCNC
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping...
WCNC
Florida homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams coast
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
WCNC
Inmates in custody after escaping SC detention center
Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr. escaped Thursday morning. Both men were taken into custody on Friday.
Comments / 0