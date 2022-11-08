ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WCNC

SC's abortion special session comes with six-figure price tag

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina taxpayers paid close to $175,000 for a special legislative session that ended with no new abortion bill. House and Senate officials provided WLTX with data on the cost of a special session. From July to November the House and Senate met more than a...
WCNC

What to know about Georgia runoff elections

ATLANTA — Election Day has come and passed for most of the country, but for Georgia, there's still another month of campaigning, ads and - yes - one more trip to the polls. The Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night and is headed to a runoff, NBC projected.
GEORGIA STATE
WCNC

Some South Carolina schools moving to e-learning for Nicole

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole -- some of it heavy at times -- will be moving through South Carolina beginning Thursday through Friday afternoon. In anticipation of possible severe weather, some school districts in the state have decided to go to an e-learning...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping...
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

Florida homes collapse into ocean as Nicole slams coast

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — According to a report from WKMG, homes that were teetering as the beach eroded from Nicole collapsed as the storm battered Florida's east coast. At least six beachside homes in Wilbur-By-The-Sea have collapsed, but so far no injuries have been reported. WKMG says a man who lives in the area says he saw a house tumble into the ocean.
FLORIDA STATE

