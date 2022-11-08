Read full article on original website
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
Washington Examiner
Reports of voter intimidation across country as Election Day nears
Across the country, election officials have reported multiple instances of voter intimidation as Election Day fast approaches. The latest report of voter intimidation comes from North Carolina, where officials have registered 14 instances of "potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers," per Reuters. The alleged incidents occurred over...
NBC News
South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
NBC News
California Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
NBC News
Arkansas Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
How to vote in the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.To participate and have your say in the races where you live, here is what you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee...
Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms
Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.
What to do if your vote is challenged on Election Day
With the general election drawing close, it’s important to know your rights in case your vote is challenged.
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry wins reelection to 10th Congressional District seat
Update 2:19 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect Perry’s win. Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared that U.S. Rep. Scott Perry defeated Democrat Shamaine Daniels to continue representing voters in three Harrisburg region counties. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Perry led Daniels 52% to...
Waiting game: US election results could take days
Control of the US Congress is at stake Tuesday as Americans vote nationwide, but with key races expected to be close, and possible delays and court challenges, results might not be known for days. - Recounts, legal challenges - Very close races can result in mandatory recounts, usually when candidates are divided by less than 0.5 percent of the total vote.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
White House says election results may take days
In a statement that stressed patience to the electorate, the White House warned that many of the 2022 mid-term elections may not be decided in the few hours after polls close on Election Day. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cautioned on Monday that final results could take “a few...
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely.
