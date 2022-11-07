Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
laconiadailysun.com
Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77
ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
laconiadailysun.com
Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92
LACONIA — Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92, of 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Lorraine was born on December 7, 1929, in Laconia, to the late George and Anna (Chabot) Pelchat.
laconiadailysun.com
Delphine M. Clough, 82
MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
laconiadailysun.com
Eunice J. Gerlach, 76
ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy A. Hammes, 59
ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas J. Rollins, 56
MEREDITH — Thomas "Tom" James Rollins, 56, of Meredith Center Road, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 7, 2022. Tom was born on March 10, 1966, in Laconia, the son of David and Masako (Mochizuki) Rollins.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
laconiadailysun.com
Ruth M. Engelhardt
GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and...
Founder of legendary Kowloon restaurant dies at 95
One of the most iconic restaurants in the Boston area has lost its matriarch. In a post on its Twitter page, Kowloon announced that founder Madeline Wong has passed away at the age of 95. “Throughout her 95 years, she lived life to its fullest, and was an incredible and...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to pile of charred debris
LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that destroyed an auto body shop in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Broadway found flames shooting from the roof of the business as thick smoke consumed the neighborhood. Jesse Muldoon works at this...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
NECN
2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
