ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77

ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92

LACONIA — Lorraine H. Vangjel Warfield, 92, of 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Lorraine was born on December 7, 1929, in Laconia, to the late George and Anna (Chabot) Pelchat.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Delphine M. Clough, 82

MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022. Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Eunice J. Gerlach, 76

ALTON — Eunice J. Gerlach, age 76, a lifelong resident of Alton, New Hampshire, passed away of natural causes on November 7, 2022, at Huggins Hospital. Born in Concord on June 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Fred N. Hillsgrove and Ella E. (Goodwin) Hillsgrove.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Nancy A. Hammes, 59

ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022. Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
ALTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas J. Rollins, 56

MEREDITH — Thomas "Tom" James Rollins, 56, of Meredith Center Road, passed away at his residence on Monday, November 7, 2022. Tom was born on March 10, 1966, in Laconia, the son of David and Masako (Mochizuki) Rollins.
MEREDITH, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Ruth M. Engelhardt

GILFORD — Ruth M. Engelhardt, of Gilford, passed away the evening of November 4, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House after a very brief illness. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on a family farm in Richville, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harold and...
GILFORD, NH
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

2 Men Critically Injured in NH Shooting

Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy