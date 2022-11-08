Read full article on original website
Salsa in Golden Gate Park w/ Julio Bravo y Su Orquesta Salsabor
We got the Salsa (band) you bring the chips (canned food). Come out and Salsa in Golden Gate Park with Bay Area’s Favorite Salsa band, free!. Salsa in Golden Gate Park presented by Illuminate the Arts, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, the SF Parks Alliance in association with Value Culture. Live at the Bandshell, aka Spreckels Temple of Music, the Music Concourse in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.
Artspan’s Fall Open Studios 2022 (SF)
Speak to the artists individually in their art spaces throughout this 3 Day, 2 story art maze adventure, Tanya’s space is located on the first floor to the right when you walk in the front door, past the foyer. Ask about what projects they have been working on or about any future ideas and projects. This is the only time of year to be able to come to see the entire inventory of art available by Tanya Herrera and get the best deals on overlooked pieces. This is the first time open studios will be open fully to the public in TWO seasons so take advantage of the freedom to enjoy art again!
“Oakland First Fridays” Street Festival
Oakland First Fridays is an immersive art and community experience on the first Friday of each month from 5-9 pm for five huge blocks on Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street. Photography from @skyhighoakland via Oakland First Fridays. Oakland’s KONO district (Koreatown/Northgate) springs to life for this event,...
2022 Winter Open Studios in Sausalito (Dec. 3-4)
2022 Winter Open Studios in Sausalito (Dec. 3-4) Returning for its 53rd year is the most highly anticipated art and artist’s event of the year, the 2022 Winter Open Studios at the historic ICB Building on Sausalito, California’s working waterfront. Under the ICB’s dramatic curved roof, with exposed beams and spectacular views of the SF Bay, 100+ artists of every stripe – sculptors, abstract and figurative painters, photographers, fiber artists, jewelers, sound installation and more feed off of one another’s creative energy.
The Alive free concert in Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park Singer Songwriter Showcase presented by Illuminate the Arts, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, the SF Parks Alliance in association with Value Culture. Live at the Bandshell, aka Spreckels Temple of Music, the Music Concourse. Free, All Ages, 4pm-7pm. Spread the word and support these amazing independent, local...
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland)
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland) Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including...
SF’s First Ever “Free Museum Weekend” Coming Dec. 3-4
Thanks to an anonymous donor, San Francisco is getting its first ever Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4, 2022. Celebrate the reawakening and revitalization of a city that has long championed creativity, experimentation, and innovation. San Francisco Free Museum Weekend is a collaborative initiative that highlights the city’s vibrant arts and culture organizations. Over 20 museums will open their doors free to the public on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, 2022.
“The Gift to Sing” Live Choral Concert (SF)
Resound Ensemble believes there is no disconnect between art and popular music, and we juxtapose unlike pieces to reveal something impossible if they were performed alone. When people ask us about the music we sing, we often say we’re the ensemble of the shuffle generation. Join Resound Ensemble as...
17,000 Lights Illuminate SF’s Iconic Embarcadero Center
Kick off the holiday season at the 36th Annual Building Lighting Ceremony & Carnival and watch as Embarcadero Center illuminates the San Francisco skyline with 17,000 holiday lights!. Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4-7p Embarcadero Center, San Francisco. FREE. Celebrate the official start of the holiday season with the 36th...
Georgianna Krieger’s Ensemble Embrace Concert (Berkeley)
Georgianna’s “melody-driven instrumental music” was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020-2021, when performing and rehearsing were not possible. Narrative and flowing, this is listener-friendly music that straddles the space between cool jazz and popular music genres. The album EMBRACE is available now on Bandcamp.
Speakeasy: A Very Queer Murder Mystery (SF)
Tickets are on sale! Don’t miss out on this unique and exciting experience. All proceeds benefit Queer LifeSpace, a nonprofit counseling agency that provides affordable access to mental health services for the Bay Area LGBTQIA+ community. Give the gift of affordable therapy to someone who truly needs it today!...
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City)
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City) Enjoy free admission from 10 am to 4 pm, every first Friday of the month, at the San Mateo History Museum. Explore the museum housed in the 1910 County Courthouse; listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it features a stained glass dome and mosaic tile floor.
Ruth Bancroft Garden & Nursery: 50th Anniversary Celebration 2022 (Walnut Creek)
Join us as we celebrate our 50 year anniversary with an exhibit on our history and unique plant collection. We will have live music, activities for kids, food, vendors and of course our world renowned dry garden to explore…. See more details and RSVP for the free event here https://www.ruthbancroftgarden.org/event/community-day-golden-jubilee/
“Uncommon Ground: BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism” Poetry Readings (Santa Rosa)
In collaboration with Write Now! SF Bay, a project to support writing and art by people of color, the Imaginists’ Guest House is presenting an afternoon of live prose and poetry readings and visual art created by leading Bay Area creatives of color, including six contributors to Write Now! SF Bay’s 5th anthology Uncommon Ground: BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism.
Singles Day at iChina (San Jose)
For singles looking to celebrate with friends on a night out, iChina offers the popular Legend of the White Snake cocktail, featuring Mount Gay Rum, Cynar, white peach rhubarb puree, lemongrass simple syrup, and lemon juice. Those who are wanting a more elevated celebration can indulge in the restaurant’s new...
Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends
Hosted by Danny Dechi – Comedian and world’s only pencil musician. 406 Clement Street (cross 5th Avenue), San Francisco. Tue 11/15 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue 11/22 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue...
Lower Pacific Heights Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up trash in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Meet at the Starbucks on Divisadero St at Bush St (1750 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
San Ramon’s Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink Opening Ceremony (2022)
City Center Bishop Ranch today announced the return of the Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink in San Ramon with the Olympic gold medalist and figure skating legend cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony this Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., officially kicking off the eight-week ice skating rink season running through Jan. 8, 2023.
Elixir’s 19th Anniversary Party (Mission Dist.)
Drink specials, live music, food by Deli Board’s Adam Mesnick, friends old and new, t-shirts, mayhem. Since 1858, celebrating 19 years as Elixir. Celebrating 19 years of business, 164 years of history and kicking off our 20th year of serving San Francisco. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF)
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF) Please note that as of April 2022, admission the Japanese Tea Garden now is free for San Francisco residents with valid ID. Free hours for everyone (even non-residents) are 9-10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Japanese...
