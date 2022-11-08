Speak to the artists individually in their art spaces throughout this 3 Day, 2 story art maze adventure, Tanya’s space is located on the first floor to the right when you walk in the front door, past the foyer. Ask about what projects they have been working on or about any future ideas and projects. This is the only time of year to be able to come to see the entire inventory of art available by Tanya Herrera and get the best deals on overlooked pieces. This is the first time open studios will be open fully to the public in TWO seasons so take advantage of the freedom to enjoy art again!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO