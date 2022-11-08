Read full article on original website
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
funcheap.com
SF’s First Ever “Free Museum Weekend” Coming Dec. 3-4
Thanks to an anonymous donor, San Francisco is getting its first ever Free Museum Weekend on December 3-4, 2022. Celebrate the reawakening and revitalization of a city that has long championed creativity, experimentation, and innovation. San Francisco Free Museum Weekend is a collaborative initiative that highlights the city’s vibrant arts and culture organizations. Over 20 museums will open their doors free to the public on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, 2022.
funcheap.com
2022 Winter Open Studios in Sausalito (Dec. 3-4)
2022 Winter Open Studios in Sausalito (Dec. 3-4) Returning for its 53rd year is the most highly anticipated art and artist’s event of the year, the 2022 Winter Open Studios at the historic ICB Building on Sausalito, California’s working waterfront. Under the ICB’s dramatic curved roof, with exposed beams and spectacular views of the SF Bay, 100+ artists of every stripe – sculptors, abstract and figurative painters, photographers, fiber artists, jewelers, sound installation and more feed off of one another’s creative energy.
funcheap.com
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City)
History Museum: Free First Fridays (Redwood City) Enjoy free admission from 10 am to 4 pm, every first Friday of the month, at the San Mateo History Museum. Explore the museum housed in the 1910 County Courthouse; listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it features a stained glass dome and mosaic tile floor.
funcheap.com
The Alive free concert in Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park Singer Songwriter Showcase presented by Illuminate the Arts, San Francisco Recreation and Parks, the SF Parks Alliance in association with Value Culture. Live at the Bandshell, aka Spreckels Temple of Music, the Music Concourse. Free, All Ages, 4pm-7pm. Spread the word and support these amazing independent, local...
funcheap.com
17,000 Lights Illuminate SF’s Iconic Embarcadero Center
Kick off the holiday season at the 36th Annual Building Lighting Ceremony & Carnival and watch as Embarcadero Center illuminates the San Francisco skyline with 17,000 holiday lights!. Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4-7p Embarcadero Center, San Francisco. FREE. Celebrate the official start of the holiday season with the 36th...
funcheap.com
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF)
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF) Please note that as of April 2022, admission the Japanese Tea Garden now is free for San Francisco residents with valid ID. Free hours for everyone (even non-residents) are 9-10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Japanese...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Great Dickens Christmas Fair” 2022 (Nov. 19-Dec. 18)
WHAT: The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party, a one-of-a-kind immersive adventure into Victorian London ~ an elaborate party with hundreds of costumed players performing and interacting with patrons in over four acres of theatrically-lit music halls, pubs, dance floors, and festive shops. It’s a twilight evening in Charles Dickens’ London Town ~ a city of winding lanes filled with colorful characters from both literature and history. Enticing aromas of roasted chestnuts and hearty foods fill the air. Cries of street vendors hawking their wares ring out above the bustling crowd. Dozens of lamplit shops are filled to overflowing with handmade gifts. The Dickens Christmas Fair is a treasured Bay Area tradition since 1970 and a splendid way to celebrate the holidays.
funcheap.com
“Oakland First Fridays” Street Festival
Oakland First Fridays is an immersive art and community experience on the first Friday of each month from 5-9 pm for five huge blocks on Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street. Photography from @skyhighoakland via Oakland First Fridays. Oakland’s KONO district (Koreatown/Northgate) springs to life for this event,...
funcheap.com
“Uncommon Ground: BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism” Poetry Readings (Santa Rosa)
In collaboration with Write Now! SF Bay, a project to support writing and art by people of color, the Imaginists’ Guest House is presenting an afternoon of live prose and poetry readings and visual art created by leading Bay Area creatives of color, including six contributors to Write Now! SF Bay’s 5th anthology Uncommon Ground: BIPOC Journeys to Creative Activism.
funcheap.com
Ruth Bancroft Garden & Nursery: 50th Anniversary Celebration 2022 (Walnut Creek)
Join us as we celebrate our 50 year anniversary with an exhibit on our history and unique plant collection. We will have live music, activities for kids, food, vendors and of course our world renowned dry garden to explore…. See more details and RSVP for the free event here https://www.ruthbancroftgarden.org/event/community-day-golden-jubilee/
funcheap.com
Fort Mason Artists’ Open House Art Exhibit (SF)
To celebrate our first year in our new non-profit art school and to bring our art community together, Fort Mason Artists (FMA) is participating in an open house event at its current home in the Miraloma district of San Francisco. Visit with the teachers and students, get information about our...
funcheap.com
Fall Wreathmaking DIY Workshop: Supplies + Hot Chocolate Included (San Jose)
Holiday season is just around the corner! An exciting time of the year for gathering with friends and family to make memories to carry us into the New Year. Join us for wreath making with Briar’s Briars Floral Design, where you will be guided through the process of making your own personalized wreath using locally sourced evergreen, and your choice of of ribbon, dried florals, and other locally sourced elements.
funcheap.com
“Off the Grid” Fort Mason: Night Market Season Finale (Nov. 11)
California’s largest recurring street food festival is shutting up shop for the end of its 12th season. Grab your friends and prepare to dish out for the last time this season on Friday, November 11, 2022. During the season, every Friday night, 25+ food trucks roll into Fort Mason’s...
funcheap.com
Artspan’s Fall Open Studios 2022 (SF)
Speak to the artists individually in their art spaces throughout this 3 Day, 2 story art maze adventure, Tanya’s space is located on the first floor to the right when you walk in the front door, past the foyer. Ask about what projects they have been working on or about any future ideas and projects. This is the only time of year to be able to come to see the entire inventory of art available by Tanya Herrera and get the best deals on overlooked pieces. This is the first time open studios will be open fully to the public in TWO seasons so take advantage of the freedom to enjoy art again!
funcheap.com
Lower Pacific Heights Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up trash in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Meet at the Starbucks on Divisadero St at Bush St (1750 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
funcheap.com
“The Gift to Sing” Live Choral Concert (SF)
Resound Ensemble believes there is no disconnect between art and popular music, and we juxtapose unlike pieces to reveal something impossible if they were performed alone. When people ask us about the music we sing, we often say we’re the ensemble of the shuffle generation. Join Resound Ensemble as...
funcheap.com
Georgianna Krieger’s Ensemble Embrace Concert (Berkeley)
Georgianna’s “melody-driven instrumental music” was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020-2021, when performing and rehearsing were not possible. Narrative and flowing, this is listener-friendly music that straddles the space between cool jazz and popular music genres. The album EMBRACE is available now on Bandcamp.
funcheap.com
Berkeley Wants to Ban Right Turns on Red
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that Berkeley may be putting an end to right turns on red. A new proposal was recently approved to outlaw right turns on red lights citywide. Being able to turn right on red is a nearly uniquely American rule; it’s illegal in...
funcheap.com
Win Tix: $50 Gift Card to Asian Art Museum’s “Holiday Artisan Market” (SF)
$50 Gift Card to Asian Art Museum's "Holiday Artisan Market" (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 16 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers...
funcheap.com
Speakeasy: A Very Queer Murder Mystery (SF)
Tickets are on sale! Don’t miss out on this unique and exciting experience. All proceeds benefit Queer LifeSpace, a nonprofit counseling agency that provides affordable access to mental health services for the Bay Area LGBTQIA+ community. Give the gift of affordable therapy to someone who truly needs it today!...
