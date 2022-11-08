Read full article on original website
Coinbase to Write off Investment That Its Ventures Arm Made in FTX Source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury's Yellen to Meet With China Central Bank Chief at G20 Summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China's property market situation. Yellen spoke about the plans for...
Ukraine Central Bank Says It Is Preparing Banking System for Blackouts
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts. "It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.
FTX Collapse Being Scrutinized by Bahamas Investigators
(Reuters) -The collapse of FTX is the subject of scrutiny from investigators in the Bahamas, who are looking at whether any "criminal misconduct occurred," the Royal Bahamas Police said on Sunday. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, one of the highestprofile crypto blowups, after traders rushed to withdraw $6billion from...
Yellen Believes Sanctions on Russia Could Extend Beyond Ukraine War's End - WSJ
(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said some sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any eventual peace agreement with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Yellen said that any eventual peace agreement would involve a review of the penalties the United States and its...
World Hoped to Crucify Top Oil Supplier, Saudi Says
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The world was hoping to crucify Saudi Arabia as a top oil exporter, its energy minister said on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Egypt, adding the kingdom would be closely monitoring other countries' renewable promises. Setting out what he said were Saudi...
