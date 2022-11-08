One of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges crashed and burned in spectacular fashion this week as FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Until recently FTX was a darling of the crypto world — a startup founded by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates who set their sights on building a company that lets users buy and sell bitcoin and other digital currencies. But after a meteoric three-year rise that turned one of its founders and former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, into a multi-billionaire, FTX suddenly unraveled.

1 DAY AGO