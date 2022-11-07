Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam
Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
mysoutex.com
Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
mysoutex.com
Baby P. Hyatt
Precious Baby P. Hyatt passed away on October 29, 2022, at the tender age of 2 years, 4 months. Baby P. was born on June 3, 2020, to Jess M. Hyatt IV, and Vertie Warren. Baby P. is survived by his parents; sibling, Angel McCoy Warren; paternal grandparents, Estella Perez (Robert McCoy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
mysoutex.com
Otto L. Henke, Jr.
Otto L. Henke, Jr. was called to Heaven on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas at the age of 83. Otto was born on April 19, 1939 in Fashing, Atascosa County, Texas to Otto Henke, Sr. and Gussie Hurt Henke. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Henke; sister, Evelyn H. Hartman; brothers-in-law, Chester Zaiontz and Randy Hartman.
mysoutex.com
Bennett re-elected county judge
Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
mysoutex.com
Library promoting Operation Christmas Child
The Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library in Refugio is promoting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child project. The library has boxes, donated by the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, and instructions on how to fill the boxes. Filled boxes should be delivered to First Baptist Church of Woodsboro,...
mysoutex.com
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
Comments / 0