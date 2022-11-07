Otto L. Henke, Jr. was called to Heaven on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas at the age of 83. Otto was born on April 19, 1939 in Fashing, Atascosa County, Texas to Otto Henke, Sr. and Gussie Hurt Henke. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Henke; sister, Evelyn H. Hartman; brothers-in-law, Chester Zaiontz and Randy Hartman.

