ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game

Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
lastwordonsports.com

Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster

The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Yardbarker

Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges

Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy