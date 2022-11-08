Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Cubs to aggressively pursue two notable names
Tomorrow, the Chicago Cubs can officially agree to terms with free agents, as the MLB free agency period opens up. After finishing the 2022 regular season well, the Cubs go into their offseason with hope to carry on the momentum into next season, especially if they are able to add some notable talent.
Source: League Admits Two Missed Penalties in Bears-Dolphins Game
Source: League admits two missed calls in Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL admitted officials made a couple of mistakes in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Dolphins, according to a team source. After the game, the Bears sent plays into the league office for review, as they do after every game. Those plays include some where they believed the refs missed a call, and plays where they believe refs made the right call. But two decisions in particular caught the attention of everyone watching the shootout between Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa: a defensive pass interference called against Eddie Jackson in the fourth quarter, and the decision not to throw a flag on Keion Crossen for interfering with Chase Claypool on a deep ball a few minutes later.
AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn Achilles tendon
Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles tendon
Cubs making a ‘light’ change to Wrigley Field this offseason
In the early part of the offseason, the Chicago Cubs are installing new LED light fixtures at the top of Wrigley Field, which replace the original ones that were installed when night baseball arrived at the ballpark in 1988.
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
GBag plays a "shocking" game Cowboys vs. Packers trivia!
In order to get immunity from a bet payoff from their NFL survivor pool, the GBag Nation engaged in some truly shocking trivia. The winner of the trivia game gets immunity, but if you get an answer wrong, you get a shocking surprise!
Bears Sound Off on Promising Youngster
The dust settled on the Chicago Bears trade sending Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Two names drew the most attention to take over his vacated spot on the weak side of the defense. First was veteran Nicholas Morrow who has manned the middle of the Bears’ defense since arriving this offseason.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Bears Waive TE Jake Tonges
Tonges could be a candidate for the practice squad should he clear waivers. Tonges wound up going undrafted out of California back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. In 2022, Tonges has appeared...
Report: Cubs Brass Meeting With Numerous Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly having meetings with numerous free agents according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
