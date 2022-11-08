Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Caracal Gold Announces Lifting Of Share Suspension
* CARACAL GOLD PLC - LIFTING OF SHARE SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia Says 1H Cash Operating Costs Was A$83/Tonne
* TOTAL ROM MINED (100% BASIS) DURING 9 MONTHS TO 30 SEPT WAS 39.0MT. * TOTAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION ACROSS 9 MINES IS ABOUT 70 MILLION TONNES OF ROM COAL AND 55 MILLION TONNES OF SALEABLE COAL. * 1H 2022 CASH OPERATING COSTS WAS A$83/TONNE. * SEES DIESEL PRICE, DEMURRAGE COSTS...
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
BRIEF-Frontier Closes C$23 Million Bought Deal Prospectus Offering
Petra Diamonds' Tanzania mine ops suspended for three months
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds has suspended operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania for up to three months after a wall of the tailings storage facility at the site was breached earlier this week, the company said on Thursday. Petra Diamonds, which operates three mines in South Africa...
BRIEF-Trek Metals Says It Signed Heads Of Agreement With Strike Energy
BRIEF-Lifespeak Inc Reports Q3 Loss Of $0.03 Per Share
BRIEF-Centurion Corporation Says Proposed Sale Of Portfolio Of Assets In U.S. Held By Centurion U.S. Student Housing Fund Halted
BRIEF-Urbanimmersive Announces Its Fourth Quarter Results
BRIEF-Inozyme Pharma Reports Third Quarter Results
* INOZYME PHARMA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES. * INOZYME -EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,INVESTMENTS, REMAINDER OF FIRST TRANCHE OF DEBT FACILITY TO ENABLE FUND CASH FLOW REQUIREMENTS INTO Q2 2024. * Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.43 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon:...
BRIEF-Zenith Energy Says During Month Of Oct., Co Produced About 956 Megawatt Hours At Torrente Cigno Concession
* ZENITH ENERGY LTD (CA) - DURING MONTH OF OCTOBER 2022, COMPANY PRODUCED A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 956 MEGAWATT HOURS AT TORRENTE CIGNO CONCESSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
BRIEF-Heritage Cannabis Provides Corporate Update
BRIEF-Biome Technologies Says Expected Financial Performance In 2023 Is Unchanged
* BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC - GROUP REVENUES FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 WERE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AT £1.9M,UP 77%. * BIOME TECHNOLOGIES - GROUP REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 WERE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS AT £1.9M AND WERE 77% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR.
ProsperStack Raises $2M Seed Round Led by Sandalphon Capital
Investment to accelerate ProsperStack’s mission to make it easy for subscription-based brands to prosper by automating and enhancing the customer retention experience. ProsperStack, a leader in cancellation flow software boasting the ability to reduce subscriber churn by up to 30%, announced today that they’ve raised a $2 million Seed round, led by Sandalphon Capital. This investment brings ProsperStack’s total funding to date to $2.35 million, driving an impressive growth trajectory for the team of subscription industry experts.
Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
UPDATE 2-Juul secures investment, to lay off 400 workers to stay in business
(Changes sourcing, adds background) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc said on Thursday it had secured an investment from some of its early investors and will undertake a reorganization, including job cuts to keep its business running. The e-cigarette maker plans to lay off about 400 people and reduce...
CoinShares says has $30.3 million exposure to FTX
LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto asset manager CoinShares has $30.3 million worth of exposure to crypto exchange FTX, CoinShares said in a statement on Thursday. CoinShares said its exposure to FTX includes $3.1 million worth of bitcoin and $1.2 million worth of ether in pending withdrawals requests which were sent before FTX halted customer withdrawals on Nov. 8. Its exposure also includes $25.9 million worth of dollars and the stablecoin USDC, and $110,000 of unspecified "other assets."
Venus Concept Inc <VERO.O>: Losses of 22 cents announced for third quarter
10 November 2022 10:47 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Venus Concept Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -22 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -18 cents. Losses of -15 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -18 cents to -12 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -15 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $21.54 million, which is lower than the estimated $22.14 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $21.54 million from $24.56 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.08 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.12 -0.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 10 at 10:47 p.m.
UPDATE 2-Amazon reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs - WSJ
(Adds Amazon statement, details on cost cuts; updates share movement) Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is reviewing unprofitable business units, including the devices division that houses its voice assistant Alexa, to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, sending the e-commerce company's shares up 11%. Following a...
Aurora Cannabis Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Aurora Cannabis Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 17 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of eight analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 12 cents per share. * Revenue fell 18% to C$49.26 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$52.56 million. * Aurora Cannabis Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 17 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 1.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * Aurora Cannabis Inc shares had fallen by 0.8% this quarter and lost 77.6% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$51.6 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc is $3.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:44 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.17 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.20 0.00 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -4.72 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.38 Missed.
