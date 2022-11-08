10 November 2022 10:47 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Venus Concept Inc in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -22 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -18 cents. Losses of -15 cents per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -18 cents to -12 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -15 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $21.54 million, which is lower than the estimated $22.14 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $21.54 million from $24.56 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07​ -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.09 -0.13 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.08 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.12 -0.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 10 at 10:47 p.m.

