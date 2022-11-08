Read full article on original website
BHP shareholders vote against resolution to lobby Australian government on climate
SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BHP Group shareholders voted against a resolution calling on the mining giant to lobby the Australian government on its climate change policy at its annual general meeting on Thursday. Only 13% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution, which was opposed by BHP's board,...
As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs
Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
Social Security, Pensions and More To Consider in the Months Before Retirement
Preparing to retire can be an exciting time. Like starting a new job, getting married, buying a home or having a baby, it is a major life change that warrants celebration — but may also potentially represent some financial changes. To ease the transition, you’ll need a financial plan...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
2 States Are Considering a Millionaire Tax, Already Have It on Upcoming Ballets
If you’re a millionaire in the U.S., you could face additional taxes depending on where you live. In two states on either end of the country, considerations for a millionaire tax are already on upcoming ballets. Article continues below advertisement. Here are the states where a millionaire tax may...
What Are the Capital Gains Tax Rates for 2022 vs. 2023?
The capital gains tax rate that applies to a capital gain depends on the type of asset, your taxable income, and how long you held the property sold.
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation
"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
Inheritance tax warning: Hunt plans to freeze threshold until April 2028
The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is planning to extend a freeze on the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold in next week’s Autumn Statement – a move that could pocket the Treasury an extra £1bn from grieving families. Hunt is said to have agreed with Rishi Sunak that the allowance...
BRIEF-Geechs Inc - Notice Regarding Acquisition Of Shares Of Launch Group Holdings Pty Ltd In Australia
* GEECHS INC - NOTICE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS PTY LTD IN AUSTRALIA. * GEECHS INC - TO BUY 70% OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS TO MAKE IT A CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
UK investment platform assets tumble 100 bln pounds in 2022-Fundscape
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The value of customer assets on British investment platforms has tumbled more than 100 billion pounds ($115 billion) this year, as a poor economic outlook and cost-of-living crisis drive investors to cash, industry tracker Fundscape said on Thursday. A chill has hit the sector this...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
UPDATE 7-FTX looks for $9.4 bln in rescue funds from investors, rivals -source
(Recasts first sentence with amount of funds sought, adds new information from sources about FTX's plans) Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX is scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a source said on Thursday, as Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried urgently seeks to save the cryptocurrency exchange that has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals.
Stocks to watch amid expectations of a pension age hike
The UK government has recently decided to raise the female state pension age (SPA), which a recent study has criticised. The paper has alerted that care time would fall by 6.3 hours per week with a 30 hours per week hike in work time. The UK is reportedly planning to...
ECB will likely need to raise rates to level that curbs growth-Schnabel
LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will probably need to raise interest rates to a level that weakens growth to curb high inflation that is at a growing risk of taking hold in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. With euro zone inflation running...
FTSE 100 stocks to look at amid falling investment platform asset value
British investment platforms are witnessing a decline in the value of customer assets. This is a reversal from the buoyant last year when people utilised their savings accumulated during pandemic-related lockdowns. Fears of recession, turbulent financial markets, and the cost-of-living crisis have driven investors to cash, pushing the value of...
U.S. government posts $88 billion deficit in October
(Reuters) - The U.S. government recorded an $88 billion budget deficit in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. That compared to a budget deficit of $165 billion in the same month last year, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a $90 billion deficit for the month.
