kalkinemedia.com

BHP shareholders vote against resolution to lobby Australian government on climate

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - BHP Group shareholders voted against a resolution calling on the mining giant to lobby the Australian government on its climate change policy at its annual general meeting on Thursday. Only 13% of shareholders voted in favour of the resolution, which was opposed by BHP's board,...
The Hill

As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs

Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
moneyweek.com

Inheritance tax warning: Hunt plans to freeze threshold until April 2028

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is planning to extend a freeze on the inheritance tax (IHT) threshold in next week’s Autumn Statement – a move that could pocket the Treasury an extra £1bn from grieving families. Hunt is said to have agreed with Rishi Sunak that the allowance...
kalkinemedia.com

UK investment platform assets tumble 100 bln pounds in 2022-Fundscape

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The value of customer assets on British investment platforms has tumbled more than 100 billion pounds ($115 billion) this year, as a poor economic outlook and cost-of-living crisis drive investors to cash, industry tracker Fundscape said on Thursday. A chill has hit the sector this...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 7-FTX looks for $9.4 bln in rescue funds from investors, rivals -source

(Recasts first sentence with amount of funds sought, adds new information from sources about FTX's plans) Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX is scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a source said on Thursday, as Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried urgently seeks to save the cryptocurrency exchange that has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals.
kalkinemedia.com

Stocks to watch amid expectations of a pension age hike

The UK government has recently decided to raise the female state pension age (SPA), which a recent study has criticised. The paper has alerted that care time would fall by 6.3 hours per week with a 30 hours per week hike in work time. The UK is reportedly planning to...
kalkinemedia.com

ECB will likely need to raise rates to level that curbs growth-Schnabel

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will probably need to raise interest rates to a level that weakens growth to curb high inflation that is at a growing risk of taking hold in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Thursday. With euro zone inflation running...
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE 100 stocks to look at amid falling investment platform asset value

British investment platforms are witnessing a decline in the value of customer assets. This is a reversal from the buoyant last year when people utilised their savings accumulated during pandemic-related lockdowns. Fears of recession, turbulent financial markets, and the cost-of-living crisis have driven investors to cash, pushing the value of...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. government posts $88 billion deficit in October

(Reuters) - The U.S. government recorded an $88 billion budget deficit in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. That compared to a budget deficit of $165 billion in the same month last year, according to the Treasury’s monthly budget statement. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a $90 billion deficit for the month.

