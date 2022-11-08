ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
CNBC

Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
CNBC

Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
The Guardian

FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors

Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
kalkinemedia.com

How have these ASX banking stocks fared this quarter?

Australian banks have demonstrated a robust economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Financial Group reported a 15% growth in underlying EBITDA in 2022. The Australian financial system is still in good health and well positioned to support the country's ongoing economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Australian banks are well capitalised. With the help of a robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, banks have been able to unwind around half of the provisions they made at the beginning of the epidemic and return cash to shareholders.
moneyweek.com

4 investment trusts to buy yielding up to 12%

Listed income funds, in particular investment trusts, have had a tough few months. With UK 10-year Gilts now yielding around 4% we’re seeing a massive repricing of risk. This has fed into the valuation models used by funds and investment trusts (they’re increasing their discount rates) and affected what investors demand.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
Markets Insider

Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year

Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
kalkinemedia.com

Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed he sold another $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. Shares ended down 7.2% at $177.59, the lowest level since Nov. 23, 2020. Musk's latest...
kalkinemedia.com

How are these 3 ASX uranium shares faring today?

Uranium is a radioactive metal used to fuel nuclear reactors, submarines, etc. Australia is one of the largest producers of uranium in the world. Uranium is a radioactive material and can be used as fuel to run nuclear reactors and submarines, etc. Uranium is found on the earth’s surface in many rocks and in water.
US News and World Report

Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022

LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...

