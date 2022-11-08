Australian banks have demonstrated a robust economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Financial Group reported a 15% growth in underlying EBITDA in 2022. The Australian financial system is still in good health and well positioned to support the country's ongoing economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Australian banks are well capitalised. With the help of a robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, banks have been able to unwind around half of the provisions they made at the beginning of the epidemic and return cash to shareholders.

