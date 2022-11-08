Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
CNBC
Wall Street layoffs pick up steam as Citigroup and Barclays cut hundreds of workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
FTSE 100 firms hand billions in dividend payouts to Qatar investors
Some of the UK’s largest listed companies including water and energy giants have handed almost £500m to Qatari state-owned investors this year, raising concerns that blue-chip company profits are supporting the controversial World Cup host. The dividend payouts are the result of the Gulf nation’s investments in a...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Stocks are in the process of bottoming and the Fed won't raise rates as far as Powell suggested, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
Stocks are bottoming out, and the Fed could soon pause its aggressive rate hikes, market veteran Ed Yardeni said. Despite hawkish comments from Powell, Yardeni said he expects other Fed officials to push back on that stance. That could mean stocks are approaching a low, since investors have already priced...
Jerome Powell's favorite bond-market gauge is on the verge of inverting, a sign of impending recession. That could mean a Fed pivot within months.
Jerome Powell's preferred bond-market gauge is on the verge of inverting. If that happens, it would signal an impending recession and a Fed pivot by the spring of 2024. The Fed chair touted the predictive power of the short end of the yield curve earlier this year. Jerome Powell's favorite...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX banking stocks fared this quarter?
Australian banks have demonstrated a robust economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Financial Group reported a 15% growth in underlying EBITDA in 2022. The Australian financial system is still in good health and well positioned to support the country's ongoing economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia, Australian banks are well capitalised. With the help of a robust economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, banks have been able to unwind around half of the provisions they made at the beginning of the epidemic and return cash to shareholders.
moneyweek.com
4 investment trusts to buy yielding up to 12%
Listed income funds, in particular investment trusts, have had a tough few months. With UK 10-year Gilts now yielding around 4% we’re seeing a massive repricing of risk. This has fed into the valuation models used by funds and investment trusts (they’re increasing their discount rates) and affected what investors demand.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
kalkinemedia.com
Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk disclosed he sold another $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. Shares ended down 7.2% at $177.59, the lowest level since Nov. 23, 2020. Musk's latest...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these 3 ASX uranium shares faring today?
Uranium is a radioactive metal used to fuel nuclear reactors, submarines, etc. Australia is one of the largest producers of uranium in the world. Uranium is a radioactive material and can be used as fuel to run nuclear reactors and submarines, etc. Uranium is found on the earth’s surface in many rocks and in water.
US News and World Report
Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.
