German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
Gold and silver futures rally; copper hits 2-month peak on China reopening speculation
Gold and silver advanced Friday, with the white metal finishing the session at its highest price in a month, as the U.S. dollar pulled back in the wake of the October jobs report. Copper prices rose to the highest settlement in over two months as rumors of an end to...
Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens
China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1% to 2,397.41 and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4% to 6,958.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6% to 16,488.44, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8% to 3,052.93. Thailand's SET gained 0.7%. India's markets were closed for a holiday.The week is full of potentially market-moving events, including U.S. inflation data and...
Dollar gains as China sticks to stringent COVID policy, souring risk sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Monday as sentiment soured after China said it is sticking with its strict COVID restrictions, quashing hopes of an imminent reopening in the world's second-largest economy which had earlier fired a broad rally in riskier assets.
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan's foreign currency holdings fell for a third straight month in October, official data show. Tokyo is battling to prop up the yen, which has tumbled 27% against the dollar in 2022. Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize its struggling currency.
Inflation has already peaked and it's time for investors to get back into stocks, according to JPMorgan Asset Management's chief strategist
Inflation has already showed signs of peaking, and it's time for investors to get back into stocks and bonds, according to JPMorgan's David Kelly. "This is a time to be overweight equities for the long-term investor, and I think bonds are back," he told Bloomberg TV. Sentiment may be too...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.31%, 0.97%, and 1.11%, respectively. The utilities sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.92%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.8%.
FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
RPT-UPDATE 3-China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen
(Repeats to more clients with no changes) Southern manufacturing hub fighting worst COVID-19 flare-up Cases double in Zhengzhou, production base for Apple supplier. BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China's latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown.
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge down ahead of CPI, elections outcome
Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in London trade on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Markets will also closely watch consumer price data for October, due on Thursday, for indications about the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.
Wall Street Surges, Dollar Plunges as Inflation Data Boosts Fed Slowdown Hopes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off, and the benchmark...
Gold steady as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors held back from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that may provide cues on further interest rate increases, with the outcome of U.S. midterm elections also on the radar. Spot gold was steady at $1,707.29 per ounce...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets pulled back on Thursday and the dollar held its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no final results...
ASX 200 likely to fall; NASDAQ slips nearly 2.5%
The Australian share market is poised to fall at open. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 38 points or 0.55% lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.95%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.08% and the NASDAQ ended 2.48% lower. The Australian share market is poised to fall...
