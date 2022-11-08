Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1% to 2,397.41 and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4% to 6,958.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6% to 16,488.44, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8% to 3,052.93. Thailand's SET gained 0.7%. India's markets were closed for a holiday.The week is full of potentially market-moving events, including U.S. inflation data and...

