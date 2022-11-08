ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home. Exports in dollar terms fell...
The Independent

Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1% to 2,397.41 and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4% to 6,958.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6% to 16,488.44, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8% to 3,052.93. Thailand's SET gained 0.7%. India's markets were closed for a holiday.The week is full of potentially market-moving events, including U.S. inflation data and...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally as Treasury Yields Rise

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.31%, 0.97%, and 1.11%, respectively. The utilities sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.92%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.8%.
NASDAQ

FOREX-Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kalkinemedia.com

RPT-UPDATE 3-China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen

(Repeats to more clients with no changes) Southern manufacturing hub fighting worst COVID-19 flare-up Cases double in Zhengzhou, production base for Apple supplier. BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese cities, official data showed on Tuesday, with the global manufacturing hub becoming China's latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown.
kitco.com

Gold price weaker amid bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in subdued early U.S. trading Tuesday. The precious metals are seeing mild selling pressure as the U.S. dollar index is trading higher, crude oil prices are weaker and as U.S. Treasury yields remain elevated on this day. December gold was last down $4.20 at $1,676.20 and December silver was down $0.034 at $20.88.
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
kalkinemedia.com

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge down ahead of CPI, elections outcome

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in London trade on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Markets will also closely watch consumer price data for October, due on Thursday, for indications about the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy path.
US News and World Report

Wall Street Surges, Dollar Plunges as Inflation Data Boosts Fed Slowdown Hopes

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off, and the benchmark...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold steady as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data

(Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors held back from placing big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that may provide cues on further interest rate increases, with the outcome of U.S. midterm elections also on the radar. Spot gold was steady at $1,707.29 per ounce...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets pulled back on Thursday and the dollar held its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no final results...
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 likely to fall; NASDAQ slips nearly 2.5%

The Australian share market is poised to fall at open. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 38 points or 0.55% lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.95%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.08% and the NASDAQ ended 2.48% lower. The Australian share market is poised to fall...

