Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation, sees dollar strength easing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed at strengthening...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury finds no currency manipulation by major trading partners
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said no major U.S. trading partner manipulated its exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage through June 2022, but said it would stay in close touch with Switzerland on its currency practices. The bulk of interventions seen were aimed...
NASDAQ
Regulators look to reduce Treasury market reliance on big bank dealers - WSJ
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Regulators are looking to broaden trading in the $24-trillion U.S. Treasury securities market, potentially shifting power away from major banks that have dominated for decades, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a federal report. The report, due to be released on Thursday, shows regulators are in...
The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says
The S&P 500 could soar 10% on Wednesday if the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turns dovish, according to JPMorgan. The bank said the potential head-spinning rally could happen if the Fed hikes rates by 50 basis points rather than the expected 75. "This is the least likely and the most...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
US News and World Report
Wells Fargo Under Pressure From CFPB to Pay Over $1 Billion in Fine Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The fourth-largest U.S. bank declined to comment on the report, while the...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank: Short-Term Inflationary Risks Are Balanced
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's inflationary and disinflationary risks are balanced in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday, sending a signal that the central bank was unlikely to change its key interest rate next month. Russia's central bank kept its key rate at 7.5% last month,...
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
Bond billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will only hike rates to 4.5% - and he sees an 80% chance of a US recession next year
Jeffrey Gundlach has predicted an early end to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes, and warned the US economy will most likely tumble into a recession next year. The US central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points to a range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday, marking its latest effort to tackle red-hot inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected further increases, and signaled rates could peak above 5%.
forkast.news
Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock Amid Volatility
Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood has said throughout this year that the decline of her favored young, technology stocks has created buying opportunities. And the chief executive of Ark Investment Management took advantage of what she saw as one Nov. 8. But she also continued selling another young technology stock.
CoinTelegraph
Binance tops up SAFU fund at $1 billion amid price fluctuations
As the liquidity crisis and acquisition of cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao assured his community of insurance of sufficient funds backing the network. In a tweet on Nov. 9, CZ said that the exchange has once again topped its Secure Asset Fund for Users...
US News and World Report
Oil Producer Ithaca Shares Sink in UK's Largest IPO of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy made a lacklustre debut in London on Wednesday as the North Sea oil and gas producer defied volatile markets with Britain's largest initial public offering of 2022. As Europe's fifth biggest IPO of the year began trading, Ithaca's shares fell as much as 11.6% below...
kalkinemedia.com
UK investment platform assets tumble 100 bln pounds in 2022-Fundscape
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The value of customer assets on British investment platforms has tumbled more than 100 billion pounds ($115 billion) this year, as a poor economic outlook and cost-of-living crisis drive investors to cash, industry tracker Fundscape said on Thursday. A chill has hit the sector this...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 7-FTX looks for $9.4 bln in rescue funds from investors, rivals -source
(Recasts first sentence with amount of funds sought, adds new information from sources about FTX's plans) Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX is scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, a source said on Thursday, as Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried urgently seeks to save the cryptocurrency exchange that has been buffeted by a rush of customer withdrawals.
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Geechs Inc - Notice Regarding Acquisition Of Shares Of Launch Group Holdings Pty Ltd In Australia
* GEECHS INC - NOTICE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS PTY LTD IN AUSTRALIA. * GEECHS INC - TO BUY 70% OF SHARES OF LAUNCH GROUP HOLDINGS TO MAKE IT A CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARY Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Comments / 0