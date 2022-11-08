Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.

The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports .

The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.

The quake “lasted for over a good minute” and was “definitely one of the strongest” in recent memory, according to The Independent ’s Asia correspondent Arpan Rai.

The quake generated “massive shakes,” she added.

“It was scary… extremely scary,” journalist Akansha Mishra wrote on social media of the earthquake.

Observers reported their bed frames shaking and seeing ceiling fans swing back and forth.

Others shared CCTV footage of the earthquake.

The earthquake occured at a depth of 10km, according to the Seismology Centre.

In Noida and Gurugram, tremors lasting as long as 10 seconds were reported .

Early reports did not indicate any major damage or loss of life because of the earthquake.

The early morning earthquake is the second to hit Nepal in the span of five hours.

A smaller 4.9 quake was reported by the US Geological Survey.

Nepal is prone to frequent seismic activity, as it sits along a fault line at the border of two tectonic plates, the India plate and the Eurasian plate.

In April of 2015, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing as many as 9,000 people, injuring thousands, and damaging more than 600,000 structures in the capital of Kathmandu.