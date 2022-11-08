ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Early morning 6.3 earthquake in India shakes Delhi and Nepal

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7Ihg_0j3UTW9P00

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck parts of India and Nepal early Wednesday morning local time, according to India’s National Centre for Seismology.

The quake, centred in Nepal, began at 1.57am, causing multi-second tremors that could be felt in major cities like Delhi, NDTV reports .

The earthquake was strong enough to wake many residents of Delhi from bed.

The quake “lasted for over a good minute” and was “definitely one of the strongest” in recent memory, according to The Independent ’s Asia correspondent Arpan Rai.

The quake generated “massive shakes,” she added.

“It was scary… extremely scary,” journalist Akansha Mishra wrote on social media of the earthquake.

Observers reported their bed frames shaking and seeing ceiling fans swing back and forth.

Others shared CCTV footage of the earthquake.

The earthquake occured at a depth of 10km, according to the Seismology Centre.

In Noida and Gurugram, tremors lasting as long as 10 seconds were reported .

Early reports did not indicate any major damage or loss of life because of the earthquake.

The early morning earthquake is the second to hit Nepal in the span of five hours.

A smaller 4.9 quake was reported by the US Geological Survey.

Nepal is prone to frequent seismic activity, as it sits along a fault line at the border of two tectonic plates, the India plate and the Eurasian plate.

In April of 2015, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country, killing as many as 9,000 people, injuring thousands, and damaging more than 600,000 structures in the capital of Kathmandu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
Voice of America

Six Dead After Powerful Earthquake Hits Nepal, Rattles New Delhi

KATHMANDU, Nepal — An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people, destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti and shaking the Indian capital New Delhi, officials said. Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy...
The Independent

Powerful earthquake stops flights and injures dozens in Philippines

At least 26 people were injured and an international airport was shut after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Philippines.The quake struck 9km northwest of Lagayan town in the landlocked Abra province at a depth of 11km on Tuesday night, followed by numerous aftershocks till the next morning.It was set off by movement in a local fault, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.Tremors were felt across the northern Luzon region, including in some parts of metropolitan Manila, located over 400km south of Abra province.In Ilocos Norte, the home province of president Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at least...
BBC

Italy earthquake felt in several countries

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy