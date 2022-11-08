Gavin Williamson resignation letter to Rishi Sunak in full: Bullying allegations had become a ‘distraction’

Sir Gavin Williamson has quit the cabinet after conceding that allegations of bullying had become a “distraction” for Rishi Sunak ’s government .

The former minister said he had decided to “step back” while the complaints process was carried out, but vowed to clear his name “of any wrongdoing”.

The decision to resign follows allegations he sent abusive messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral, claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and an accusation of “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

Here is the resignation letter in full:

“As you know there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.

“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the backbenches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign.”

Mr Sunak replied that he accepted Sir Gavin’s resignation “with great sadness”, adding :“I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.”

Here is Mr Sunak’s acceptance letter in full:

“Thank you for your resignation letter.

“It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.

“I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty. I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.

“I also want to express my gratitude for the work you have done for this government.”