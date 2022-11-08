ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gavin Williamson resignation letter to Rishi Sunak in full: Bullying allegations had become a ‘distraction’

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylyr7_0j3UTTVE00

Sir Gavin Williamson has quit the cabinet after conceding that allegations of bullying had become a “distraction” for Rishi Sunak ’s government .

The former minister said he had decided to “step back” while the complaints process was carried out, but vowed to clear his name “of any wrongdoing”.

The decision to resign follows allegations he sent abusive messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen’s funeral, claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and an accusation of “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

Here is the resignation letter in full:

“As you know there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

“Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.

“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the backbenches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign.”

Mr Sunak replied that he accepted Sir Gavin’s resignation “with great sadness”, adding :“I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty.”

Here is Mr Sunak’s acceptance letter in full:

“Thank you for your resignation letter.

“It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.

“I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.

“I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty. I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.

“I also want to express my gratitude for the work you have done for this government.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MPs defend Raab against claims he created ‘culture of fear’

Tory MPs have come out in defence of Dominic Raab after the Deputy Prime Minister was accused of being “rude” and “aggressive” towards civil servants.Rishi Sunak is facing further questions over his judgment as allegations emerged about Mr Raab’s behaviour during his previous stint as Justice Secretary – with staff reportedly offered a “route out” of his department when he was reinstated in October.Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), according to the Guardian.But some Tories have come to his defence, with Helen Grant, the MP for Maidstone and...
The Independent

Ministers plan to crack down on ‘outrageous’ waste as Chancellor plays Scrooge

Ministers are determined to crack down on an “outrageous” waste of public money while seeking billions in tax hikes and savings as the Chancellor warned he will be playing Scrooge at the upcoming autumn budget.Jeremy Hunt has promised a “rabbit-free” statement with a focus on delivering “certainty” to families and businesses in the wake of the market turmoil sparked by his predecessor’s £45 billion tax-cutting bonanza.He is thought to be considering a range of options to address a so-called black hole in the public finances, with potential measures including an extended freeze on income tax and national insurance thresholds.But while...
The Independent

Joint Scottish and Welsh calls for additional NHS funding to avert strike action

Humza Yousaf and his Welsh counterpart have written to the UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay asking for more funding to help avert strike action this winter.Mr Yousaf along with Eluned Morgan wrote to Mr Barclay ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next week in a bid to call for additional funding for hard-working NHS staff.It comes after ambulance workers in Scotland voted to take industrial action for one day on November 28.Deputy First Minister John Swinney and the Welsh Government minister for finance recently wrote to the Treasury in calls for additional funding for public services.The anger of NHS...
The Independent

Ex-Archbishop of Canterbury urges Government to do more to combat climate crisis

A former Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the Government to insulate more homes and take “a more edgy role internationally” to tackle the climate crisis.Dr Rowan Williams made the remarks ahead of attending a “world-first” inter-faith Climate Repentance Ceremony in London on Sunday.He said he was “disappointed” with the Prime Minister’s, later reversed, decision not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.He also expressed “a lot of sympathy” with the argument that “shock tactics” used by climate protest groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion can “break through to people”.Asked if the UK Government is...
The Independent

Hunt: I’m Scrooge with a plan to save Christmas by beating evil inflation

Jeremy Hunt has declared he is “Scrooge” out to save Christmas as he warned of “horrible decisions” on tax and spending to crack down on inflation and restore stability to shorten a recession he said was made in Russia.The Chancellor has promised a “rabbit-free budget” prioritising “honesty” and “sound money”, whereby people with the broadest shoulders will bear the brunt of rising costs to help balance the books.Insisting the British public want the Tories to be trustworthy rather than “popular”, he said the hope for the week ahead is to deliver “certainty” to families and businesses that the Government has...
The Independent

Health Secretary says nurses’ pay demands ‘neither reasonable nor affordable’

Pay demands from unions representing nurses are “neither reasonable nor affordable” amid the threat of strike action, the Health Secretary has said.Steve Barclay is “saddened” by the proposed industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which he said is in “nobody’s best interests”.He is resistant to negotiating on pay, with the union demanding an increase of at least 15% compared with the £1,400 rise awarded earlier this year.Mr Barclay said the pay award “is a balanced increase”, which is “fair for nurses and the taxpayer”.He wrote in the Sunday Telegraph: “Yet the RCN is demanding a massive pay rise...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy