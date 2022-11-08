Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
Clayton News Daily
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Clayton News Daily
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
Clayton News Daily
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through
Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly underwent an appendectomy following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10. Fitzpatrick underwent the procedure after telling the team he did not feel well at practice, leading to further testing that determined he needed surgery as soon as possible, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The All-Pro safety had already been ruled for Week 10 earlier in the day.
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Commanders and Eagles Player Prop Bets
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) for a Monday Night Football NFC East showdown. The Eagles are heavily favored at home with the game total being set at 43.5 on SI Sportsbook. There is no value in taking the Eagles on the moneyline and with a 10.5-point spread, you may not feel like playing them ATS, either. Instead, why not consider getting in on the action with some player props? From where I stand, I see plenty of value with the Eagles individual player props.
Clayton News Daily
Dear Bears: Sorry, We Were Wrong
In case my email automatically got filtered into a spam folder called “ignore this person who doesn’t understand football” I’ve decided to reprint it here. Hello, I’m the guy who wrote this offseason about how Justin Fields should consider demanding trade. I would like you...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hopes to Sign Contract by End of November
The pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has been heating up, but interested teams have had to stay patient as the free agent wide receiver continues to recover from a torn ACL. Based on a recent report, suitors won’t have to wait much longer for the three-time Pro Bowler to make his decision.
After Bills win, Patrick Peterson assumes the chains from Kirko
Peterson snagged the game-clinching interception.
Clayton News Daily
Watch: ‘Mattress Mack’ Gives All-Time Flex With World Series Winnings
View the original article to see embedded media. For most people, the phrase, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas,” is a decree that is never meant to be broken under any circumstances. But in the case of Astros super fan Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, there’s somewhere around...
Clayton News Daily
Lee Corso Misses Third Straight ‘College Gameday’ Show
For the third straight week, Lee Corso was off of College Gameday. Host Rece Davis gave an update on the health of the renowned analyst at the beginning of Saturday’s show in Austin, echoing what he’s said in recent weeks about the crew hoping to get the 87-year-old back on set soon.
Comments / 0