The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) for a Monday Night Football NFC East showdown. The Eagles are heavily favored at home with the game total being set at 43.5 on SI Sportsbook. There is no value in taking the Eagles on the moneyline and with a 10.5-point spread, you may not feel like playing them ATS, either. Instead, why not consider getting in on the action with some player props? From where I stand, I see plenty of value with the Eagles individual player props.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO