The date was November 11th 1997 – I was a junior in high school when Metallica announced a contest to have the band play a free show (FREE!!) in “your hometown”. Fans were encouraged to vote for their city through a national radio campaign. This ‘free’ show was part of the promotion of Metallica’s soon-to-be released 7th album ReLoad which was came out on November 18th 1997. The band and promoters ran into many issues along the way citing various local ordinances and the improbability of getting the proper permits for such an event.

